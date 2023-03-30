GIZ Call for Solutions: Innovative entities for the piloting of a DSM solution

The aim is to identify and pilot a DSM solution in collaboration with GIZ SAGEN and the public sector

The South African-German Energy Programme (SAGEN) is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in cooperation with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), Eskom and the South African Local Government Association (SALGA).

The Technology Innovation component under SAGEN aims at strengthening capacities for developing technology innovations that contribute to an improved system integration of variable renewable energy (vRE) and to the clean energy transition in the broader sense.

The programme seeks to promote and pilot technology innovations in cooperation between the private sector, research institutions and established players (in particular utilities) in the energy sector.

In this context, GIZ SAGEN seeks to pilot an innovative solution from Tech Start-ups or innovative companies, the successful bidder will participate in a specially designed “Innovation Programme” to further develop and pilot their innovative technology solution, the proposed solutions should be at least TRL 6 (Technology Readiness Level), with the solution prototype system verified and can be tested in an operational environment. The bidder will be supported in piloting their solution in collaboration with an implementing partner from the public sector.

GIZ invites eligible and professional entities with local presence in South Africa, to participate in this tender. Tender documents are available for downloading until 11 April 2023 at the following link:

https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/121020.html

Your proposal must be submitted to [email protected] by 18 April 2023. Please quote reference 83433801 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.