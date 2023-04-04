Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Competition

Hlubi Shivanda, Director of Business Operations, Innovation and Corporate Affairs at Samsung SA.

The Mail & Guardian conducted a Q&A session with Hlubi Shivanda, Director of Business Operations and Innovation and Corporate Affairs at Samsung South Africa

Q1: Please share your thoughts on the South African landscape and the importance of investing in the youth?

A: South Africa’s previously disadvantaged communities are currently facing a number of socioeconomic issues that include poverty, youth unemployment and a shortage of critical skills to help grow this economy, to name but a few. For Samsung, the need to invest in the country’s youth is immediate and critical. The company is furthering its philosophy — that the purpose for technology is to solve social problems and empower people to achieve more to make a better world.

The African Development Bank echoes the sentiments of Samsung that investing in the youth is key to Africa’s digital transformation and financial inclusion.

For more info, click here.

Q2: From a Samsung heritage point of view, please tell us more about Samsung’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives?

A: Samsung Electronics has experience in providing education in the electronic engineering-IT field and other CSR programmes that are linked to the company’s area of businesses, in particular underprivileged communities.

Q3: What is Samsung’s vision for youth investment in South Africa and the continent as a whole?

A: Enabling people for the upliftment of humanity through innovation and digital transformation is the vision for Samsung’s global youth investment initiative — the Solve for Tomorrow school competition, which was recently launched here in South Africa in partnership with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

When Samsung came into South Africa at the dawn of democracy, it placed a great focus on harnessing the power of technology and innovation to effect great positive change in the country. This theme has continued to grow from strength to strength. Samsung’s continued investment in the country demonstrates its dedication to remain an active contributor to the future of the South African economy. One of the key focus areas has been on developing the youth in particular. And to this end, Samsung has numerous initiatives and programmes.



Hlubi Shivanda, Director of Business Operations, Innovation and Corporate Affairs at Samsung SA; Lenhle Khoza, Transformation Manager at Samsung SA; and Tlali Tlali,Head of Corporate Affairs at S

The recently launched Solve for Tomorrow competition is but one of these education-related programmes and there are various others from which the South African youth are gaining technological, artisanal and electronic skills. Being a technology company, Samsung’s focus on innovation and technology is not by accident.

Q4: You mentioned that the Solve for Tomorrow competition is a community and youth-driven initiative. Please elaborate further?

A: This competition is Samsung’s way of harnessing the power of technology and innovation to embrace digital transformation in South Africa. The majority of the company’s youth initiatives that have and continue to make an impact across the continent are aimed at developing and enhancing students’ problem-solving skills, the 4Cs: Creativity, Critical thinking, Collaboration, Communication skills and voluntary participation in social issues as global citizens.

This unique competition aims to give South African youth in grades 10 and 11 from these underserved communities an opportunity to gain invaluable skills while solving some of the challenges within their communities through STEM. This exceptional approach is one of the ways of ensuring that the South African society is set up for success.

Q5: What is Samsung’s philosophy when it comes to technology and innovation, in particular the use of STEM?

A: Samsung’s philosophy is that the purpose of technology is to solve societal problems and empower young people in particular, to achieve more to make a better world. STEM subjects are crucial in laying the foundation for youth in critical thinking. It is for this reason that this contest has been designed to increase interest and proficiency in STEM education.

Education for future generations by nurturing them in the field of STEM is essential for the development of South African communities and the country’s economy. Samsung has long recognised the philosophy of investing in the country’s youth and technological advancement, as this is intrinsically linked to economic growth.

Q6: What is the sentiment from other education-focused organisation in the market when it comes to the importance of STEM education?

A: According to the SA Medical and Education (SAME) Foundation, STEM education is important for the literacy of the next generation; it is important in preparing for evolving industries and careers as well as in changing the trajectory of underprivileged communities. Samsung agrees with the SAME Foundation and is convinced that investment in South African youth through digital transformation will contribute positively towards sustainable future economic growth.

For further reference, click here.

Q7: As this is a global initiative, tell us more about its impact over the years in the African continent and beyond?

A: The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Competition has since 2010 been challenging public school students to dream, develop and build real-world solutions to enact positive change. This programme reached over 1.5 million contestants in more than 30 countries around the world by 2020.

This is a six-to-nine month global corporate citizenship programme that encourages students to use STEM in finding solutions to some of the most pressing societal issues their communities face. Solve For Tomorrow has been rolled out in at least 36 countries around the world. A first in Africa, Samsung South Africa in partnership with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) has from this year piloted this Solve for Tomorrow contest with 51 pre-selected schools nationally.

Q8: Give us more detail on the recent launch of the Solve for Tomorrow Competition in South Africa?

A: In conjunction with SITA, Samsung recently announced the 2023 Top 10 schools, out of 51 participants nationally, that will go through to Phase Two, where they will develop prototypes of their solutions with the help of Samsung employee-mentors.

Samsung is enabling these learners by taking them to a design thinking workshop, giving them funding for prototypes and sponsoring every team with a Samsung tablet and data to help them do research. The final stage of the competition will be an opportunity for each school to present the prototype of their solution to a panel of judges with the potential to win STEM equipment for their schools worth R100 000 (1st place), R50 000 or R30 000 (2nd and 3rd places respectively). In addition to the main prizes, each of the learners in the top three teams will be rewarded with a Samsung device.

Samsung proudly supports Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030.