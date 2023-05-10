Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Series brings 200MP photography to the midrange

The latest technology at unbeatable prices

The new standard for smartphone photography calls for a 200MP main camera sensor. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, due to launch in South Africa on 17 May with the rest of the Note 12 lineup, brings that sensor to the masses.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is a stunning entry into the mid-range market, offering specs and features that you’d expect from smartphones that would headline anywhere else. Chief among these is that massive main camera sensor, but there’s loads more to love.

Go big or go home

Xiaomi’s drive to make high-end tech affordable has led to the Pro+ smartphone offering users a brilliant 6.67 inch OLED display, with 120Hz refresh rates, HDR+ support, and up to 900 nits of brightness. The 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage round out the rest of the features and there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor at the heart of it all, keeping all of the components flying.

But that’s not the main event. That honour is reserved for the rear camera array that features a massive 200MP main camera sensor, bracketed by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro sensor. Images will be crisper than you ever imagined they would be, videos are more detailed, and your online content will be as pristine as your awesome photography skills can make it.

Bringing up the rear is a huge 5 000mAh battery that includes Xiaomi’s 120W hyper charging technology. If you’ve just got minutes before load-shedding kicks in, that’s all you need. It’ll charge up enough to get you through the “shed” in moments, and it’ll top up to full in a mere 19 minutes. That’s quick enough to qualify as “blistering”. (Data from Xiaomi Internal Labs indicates that actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.)

More than one Redmi Note 12

There are two companion devices also launching in short order. The Redmi Note 12 Pro and the stock Note 12 are worth checking in on.

The Note 12 Pro features many of the same specs as the Plus model — the processor, display, and RAM options are all identical, but a smaller storage allocation is an option. The camera array is headlined by a still-rather-massive 108MP main sensor and the 5 000mAh battery is supported by a 67W charger that will get your phone up and running again almost before you finish putting it down.

The Note 12, on the other hand, scales that charger down to 33W but otherwise features the same battery. The 6.67in 120Hz AMOLED display remains up front, but this time it’s backed by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. The camera sensor array around back features a 50MP sensor as its focal point, supporting excellent images on a budget.

As an added benefit, each of these devices includes an IP53 rating. Dust shouldn’t trouble you at all, and splashes are no longer a cause for concern.

Wait and see

All that remains is to tune in when Xiaomi launches the Redmi Note 12 series line-up in South Africa. Expect this solid trio of midrange monsters to come along and transform the way you — and your audience — sees your social media feed.

Local pricing and availability are just around the corner. Keep your eyes on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and friends and prepare to live vivid.