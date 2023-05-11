Huawei launches a new line-up of flagship products at HUAWEI P60 Series and Flagship Product Launch Event in MEA region

‘Our investment in innovation will not change’

Huawei Consumer BG held the HUAWEI P60 Series and Flagship Product Launch Event in Dubai, showcasing a new line up of flagship devices, including the HUAWEI P60 Pro, HUAWEI Mate X3, HUAWEI FreeBuds 5, HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate, HUAWEI MatePad 11-inch 2023, as well as the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro and HUAWEI MateBook D 14.

“We have showcased a promising return with our back-to-back launches of flagship lineups, including the HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro last year, and the HUAWEI P60 Pro and HUAWEI Mate X3 today,” said Pablo Ning, President of Huawei Consumer BG, Middle East and Africa. “Even though our road ahead is still full of challenges, our investment in innovation will not change, nor will our determination to continue developing the Middle East and African markets. Huawei will never give up overseas markets and we remain committed to high-end global brand building. With all these flagship devices available locally, we are keen to provide the industry-leading and intelligent user experience to our customers.”

HUAWEI P60 Pro

The HUAWEI P60 Pro is a meticulously crafted design masterpiece that caters to photography enthusiasts. Inspired by 18th-century French art, its one-of-a-kind Rococo Pearl colourway exudes elegance and beauty with a unique texture derived from natural mineral pearl powder. Huawei combined modern manufacturing techniques with traditional artisanal methods to create a texture that is unique to every single piece of the HUAWEI P60 Pro. The phone also emphasises the photography aspect of the phone with its Eye of Light Design of the camera module. This integrates the essence of photography into its aesthetics.

The phone’s Ultra Lighting XMAGE Camera system is also a true game changer. With the 48-megapixel Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera, users can zoom in on far-away objects in low light and take well-lit pictures with vivid colours and excellent details. Moreover, its Ultra Lighting Main Camera, with the largest F1.4 physical aperture in the industry, can let in a surprising amount of light to create stunning shots in low-lighting situations. Combined with the HUAWEI XD Fusion Texture Engine, this high level of light input allows the camera to capture exceptional detail across various lighting conditions. The HUAWEI P60 Pro has topped the DXOMARK Smartphone Camera rankings with a score of 156 for its technological breakthroughs in imaging.

The phone also boasts highly durable Kunlun Glass, designed to withstand the rigours of daily use. This glass has undergone a high-temperature nanocrystal growth process, giving it 10 times better drop resistance. The Kunlun Glass, along with the IP68 water resistance, ensures the longevity of the phone, making it as durable as it is stylish.

HUAWEI Mate X3

The HUAWEI Mate X3 is a big-screen foldable smartphone that sets a new standard for slim and lightweight design among foldables. It is the world’s thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone, with a thickness of just 11.08mm while folded and 5.3mm while unfolded. The phone is also incredibly lightweight, weighing just 239g. It achieves breakthrough weight reduction through the industry’s unique ultra-light and strong aluminium and ultra-light carbon fibre. Besides, the rounded, quad-curve body offers an unparalleled comfortable and smooth grip. This phone also makes some big breakthroughs in durability with its Kunlun Glass exterior screen and impact-resistant foldable interior screen. This innovative glass technology provides the device with enhanced durability and protection.

With the Ultra Vision XMAGE Camera, the HUAWEI Mate X3 also offers solid photography capabilities. Equipped with a 50 MP Ultra Vision Main Camera, a 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, and a 12 MP Periscope Telephoto Camera that supports 5x optical zoom, the Mate X3 captures images with rich details and vibrant colours in all lighting conditions. In short, the HUAWEI Mate X3 delivers an unparalleled blend of design, durability, and camera performance, offering users an unparalleled large-screen smartphone experience.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 has been crafted to dazzle your senses, introducing a futuristic water drop-shaped design with seamless curves for optimal fit. Punchy bass, powered by the Ultra Magnetic Dynamic Driver, along with triple adaptive EQ, provides powerful and consistent acoustic performance. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 supports SuperCharge, enabling two hours of playback from a five-minute charge. It gives consumers the benefit of advanced open-fit ANC, as well as AI call noise cancellation, which helps users have a distraction-free experience. The dual device connection enables seamless audio transfers between two devices running Android, iOS and Windows.

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate, the ultimate specimen of luxury smartwatches, features a Zirconium-based Liquid metal body, making it the hardest light alloy available. Its glass cover is made of durable, wear-resistant high-strength sapphire glass. Unprecedented in mainstream smartwatches, the WATCH Ultimate supports 100-metre water resistance and audio capabilities. Users enjoy a two-week battery life, including 24-hour heart rate monitoring, all-night sleep tracking, and 90 minutes of daily exercise. Compatible with iOS and Android devices, the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate offers broad compatibility across operating systems.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, the elegantly-designed high-performing flagship laptop, is designed for people who prefer an elegant, lightweight, yet powerful device for their productivity needs. Crafted with a skin-soothing metallic body made from magnesium alloy, the laptop weighs a mere 1.26kg. Equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core processor, this laptop delivers unparalleled performance, further bolstered by the 30W Performance Mode. The 14.2-inch 3.1K HUAWEI Real Colour FullView Display delivers exceptional colour accuracy and clarity. It has also received the TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 3.0 Certification. The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro’s Smart Conference features offer AI Camera and AI Sound to enable immersive and natural communication during online meetings.

HUAWEI MateBook D 14

The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 is a sleek looking high-performance laptop that boasts a powerful 13th generation Intel® Core™ i7-1360P processor to handle demanding tasks with ease. Its 180-degree hinge offers versatility in usage, while the advanced HUAWEI Metaline Antenna 2.0 ensures superior connectivity, enhancing productivity and collaboration. The laptop features a 14-inch Eye Comfort HUAWEI FullView Display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, anti-glare protection, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification for an immersive viewing experience. Crafted with a durable aluminium alloy body, it exhibits a sophisticated, minimalist design and weighs a mere 1.39kg with a thickness of up to 15.9mm, making it an ideal on-the-go companion.

HUAWEI MatePad 11-inch 2023

The new HUAWEI MatePad 11-inch 2023 comes with a 120 Hz HUAWEI FullView Eye-Protect Display, offering smooth viewing, responsive touch controls, and low-latency handwriting input, making it an ideal device for entertainment and creativity. Certified by TÜV Rheinland for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technologies, the tablet ensures comprehensive eye protection. The device further enhances productivity with its support for the HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation) and HUAWEI Smart Keyboard. This takes the stylus and keyboard experience to a whole new level.