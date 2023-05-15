Ackermans celebrates Ububele: a decade of kindness, generosity, and social impact

Hanifa Jasseim, HR Manager: Talent & Culture at Ackermans

The Step-Up Challenge calls upon South Africans to donate a new or used pair of shoes

Ackermans is celebrating a decade of uplifting South African communities through its flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative, Ububele. Ububele, which means kindness and generosity, is marking this decade-long milestone by calling on South Africans to donate a new or used pair of shoes towards its Step-Up Challenge shoe donation drive.

Hanifa Jasseim, HR Manager, Talent & Culture at Ackermans, says: “As a proudly South African company, we believe in supporting the communities that support us. That’s why, as we mark this incredible milestone, we want to encourage South Africans to join our 10-year celebration by joining a campaign that embodies the spirit of Ububele — the Step-Up Challenge.”

The Step-Up Challenge

Ackermans says the Step-Up Challenge campaign reflects the values of kindness and generosity that define the Ububele initiative and the brand by giving dignity to South African children and other beneficiaries of the Shoes4Souls NPO.

“Our primary purpose is to put either a new or used pair of shoes on the feet of those who don’t have any. Working with Ackermans’ Ububele initiative, we’re confident that we can help restore even more South Africans’ dignity and meet one of society’s most basic needs: a pair of shoes on young and old feet. If you are unsure of the great need, try spending one day on the streets with no shoes yourself,” says Craig Smith, founder of Shoes4Souls.

A decade of adding value

Ububele has been dedicated to uplifting others since its inception. The initiative encapsulates the spirit and the core values of the Ackermans brand to “bring value to life” by making a meaningful difference in matters close to the retailer’s and its customers’ hearts.

Ububele has been integral in realising this vision by supporting communities through donations, sponsorships and relief efforts. These efforts include Ackermans Ububele Schools, a programme which focuses on early childhood development and provides holistic support to underprivileged schools and communities. “We strive to create a culture of reading by transforming early childhood learning environments and introducing quality literacy programmes. That’s why our focus is on improving learning environments, developing teacher skills, and equipping parents to support informal learning at home,” says Jasseim.

Ububele also emphasises the importance of active volunteerism, equipping Ackermans employees with resources to donate their time to various initiatives. These opportunities include annual team Ububele days, the Random Acts of Kindness programme, and Mandela Day activities. The brand says making a meaningful difference fosters a sense of purpose, belonging and pride, and strengthens its employees’ connection to Ackermans’ values.

The retailer’s commitment to environmental responsibility also led it to partner with Food & Trees for Africa (FTFA) in 2016, which educates communities, offsets carbon emissions and creates temporary jobs. Each year, Ackermans employees work with FTFA to plant 1 000 fruit and indigenous trees during Arbour Month. In 2022, the retailer planted 10 000 trees in under-resourced schooling communities across South Africa.

How to donate

Ackermans encourages South Africans to embrace the Ububele spirit of kindness and generosity by visiting the Ackermans website to find their nearest dedicated Shoes4Souls drop-off points and donating shoes directly to the NPO.

Share the moment of yourself donating a pair of shoes to someone in need and post this to social media while tagging Ackermans. Donors could win one of three R5 000 cash donations towards a charity of their choice.

Donation spots

Cape Town: Ackermans Blue Route Mall; Ackermans Somerset Mall; Ackermans Tygervalley Mall; Ackermans Table View Mall.

Johannesburg: Ackermans Fourways Crossing; Ackermans Ferndale on Republic; Ackermans Checkers Hyper Roodepoort; Ackermans Woodmead Retail Park; Ackermans Greenstone Mall Edenvale; Ackermans East Rand Mall.

For more locations nationally, visit the Ackermans website.