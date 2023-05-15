Leading digital marketing agency partners with specialist life annuity provider

The Ethical Agency is helping to devise and define JUST SA’s digital marketing strategy



The Ethical Agency’s digital marketing department is proud to announce its partnership with JUST SA — South Africa’s leading lifetime income provider for retirees.

The Ethical Agency (TEA) narrowly defeated a number of other agencies in winning the digital marketing contract and is delighted to be well underway in helping to devise and define JUST SA’s digital marketing strategy and the implementation thereof for 2023.

TEA is the leading digital marketing agency in South Africa for sustainable organisations, amplifying their clientele’s brand communications through compelling visual design and effective, data-driven omni-channel marketing strategies.

How does TEA approach marketing in the digital landscape?

The Ethical Agency focuses on data-backed strategies devised for growth. By synergising seamless online experiences with advertising and authentic value-added content, TEA is able to drive more traffic and increase engagements between brands and their audiences.

“Marketing successfully through digital channels is simpler than it is often portrayed: if you put the necessary effort into orchestrating a positive, user-focussed experience at key contact points, people are going to effortlessly engage with your brand. Naturally, this drives brand awareness, conversions and ROI [return on investment],” says Brett Jefferson, CEO and creative director of TEA.

How do they achieve that?

The Ethical Agency is the expert digital marketing agency, brand consultants, graphic designers and web development agency. Its goal is to help grow and scale your business, provide digital solutions to problems you didn’t know you had, and to always under-promise and over-deliver.

How is The Ethical Agency different?

With decades of experience in their field, and a combined passion for sustainability and innovation, the TEA team is equally committed to growing your business as it is to leaving the lightest possible footprint on the planet. Their agile team provides high-quality, inspired work with fast turnaround times and guaranteed results. The company is powered by renewable energy as it strives to be a sustainable and ethical business.

Dominique Carter, head of the digital marketing team at TEA, says: “At TEA, we’re proud to be a digital marketing agency that’s not only passionate about helping its clients grow their businesses, but is also deeply committed to sustainability and ethical practices. Our team is dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative solutions that drive results by truly understanding the needs and goals of our clients. We firmly believe that, with the right approach, business growth and sustainability can go hand in hand.”

Who is Just SA?

Just SA challenges you to “rethink retirement” — as trusted retirement income specialists, they provide unique and diverse retirement income options to the South African market. Just SA is a subsidiary of the Just Group, a UK-listed entity. Just SA is proudly the only life insurance company in South Africa that offers underwriting at retirement. With a commitment to securing your financial future, Just SA offer life annuities that provide a guaranteed lifelong income, ensuring you never outlive your assets. South Africans are choosing Just SA for their innovative range of sustainable lifetime income solutions that are tailored to meet your specific retirement needs.

Other digital marketing clients that The Ethical Agency services.

The Ethical Agency provides a range of digital marketing services to a variety of clients including GreenCape, Water Integrity Network, Southern Hemisphere, Ecolution Consulting, Bridges for Music and African Impact Foundation.

Contact

Book an appointment with The Ethical Agency today.

Ground Floor Brookside Office Park, 11 Imam Haron Road, Claremont, Cape Town, 7708, South Africa | Tel: 021 569 7107 | WhatsApp: 0799 676 877.