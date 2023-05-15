Matriculants: What to consider when weighing up your 2024 study options

Dr Linda Meyer

Ensure that the institution you study at is accredited by the relevant authorities

As Matric learners head into the business part of their final year of school, preparing for their IEB or NSC exams, it is imperative that they don’t leave the question of next year’s studies until it’s too late, an education expert says.

“Grade 12 students must not leave the decision of what and where they want to study next year to the last minute. Spaces are limited at both public universities and Private Higher Education Institutions (PHEIs), and public university spaces are capped by their enrollment plans approved by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET). A wide range of study fields are available at a quality PHEIs,” says Dr Linda Meyer, MD of The Independent Institute of Education’s Rosebank College.

Only a limited number of public university applicants will receive placements, and it is crucial to apply on time, she says, adding that a viable alternative is to study with an accredited private provider.

Prospective students’ goals and aspirations may be better catered for outside the public university system, as private institutions offer several advantages such as cutting-edge technology, industry-experienced lecturers, and smaller class sizes.

Dr Meyer says that when deciding where to study, prospective students should carefully weigh up the following factors:

Accreditation

Prospective students must ensure their chosen qualification and institution are registered and accredited by the relevant authorities. Whether the institution is a public university or PHEI, they can rest assured that employers will recognise their qualifications if the proper accreditation is in place.

All qualifications offered in South Africa by a public or private institution must be registered with the South African Qualifications Authority on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) and accredited with the Council on Higher Education for Higher Education Qualifications. It is important to investigate the accreditation status of providers and qualifications before enrolling.

The DHET is responsible for registering and regulating higher education institutions, and prospective students can view the DHET list of approved private providers here.

Industry recognition

Prospective students must also verify whether their qualification is recognised by the relevant professional body and industry associations such as, for instance, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers (ICB), the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), and the South African Council for Educators (SACE).

Work readiness

In a volatile and uncertain environment, where the local and global economies remain unpredictable and Artificial Intelligence continues to impact the jobs market, prospective students must ensure they choose an institution that is agile and responsive to changing demands in the world of work.

Universities that continue to offer the same curriculum as they have for the past decade or two, without a focus on and response to the changing requirements in a given industry, would therefore not be the best option to prepare students for the workplace they will encounter three or four years down the line.

“Prospective students must therefore be sure to enquire about practical and work-integrated components of their studies,” says Dr Meyer.

Global recognition of the institution and its qualifications

As many young South Africans will elect to head abroad for some time to gain international work experience, they must ensure their qualifications will be recognised abroad, Dr Meyer says.

To determine whether a qualification will open doors to international opportunities, prospective students can consult the websites of https://www.enic-naric.net/ or https://www.enic-naric.net/page-africa ENIC (European Network of Information Centres in the European Region) and NARIC (National Academic Recognition Information Centres in the European Union). SAQA may also be approached to verify the status of qualifications and their international recognition.

The environment

The move from school to university is a major one, and new students need all the help they can get to perform optimally. It is therefore worth enquiring about student support systems that are in place at the institution you are considering, class sizes, the learning experience, and the student wellness services that can be expected. An excellent way to assess these factors is to speak to former and current students and campus staff.

“Class sizes and student support are crucial for ensuring student success and the ability of a graduate to enter the workplace confidently from day one. Deciding where you will study is not easy and should only be done after careful consideration of your options,” Dr Meyer says.

“While you are getting ready for the academic performance of a lifetime later this year, remember to start giving serious thought to your post-school future, and don’t leave the decision too late, when your options may have diminished, and you might no longer have the luxury of careful and thoughtful consideration of all the great choices available to you.”

About Dr Linda Meyer

Dr Linda Meyer is the Managing Director of the Independent Institute of Education’s Rosebank College. She has held several executive roles in the public and private sectors, and is a services member of the SAQA Board. She has several qualifications, including a Doctor of Philosophy (RSA), Doctor of Business Administration (US), Master of Business Administration (UK), Post Graduate Diploma in Management Studies (UK), Bachelor of Business Administration, B. Com (Law) and several other Diplomas, Higher Certificates and professional certifications.