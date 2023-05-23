ESG Africa Conference: Unlocking sustainable growth for Africa’s future



The highly anticipated second edition of the ESG Africa Conference is scheduled to take place from 4-5 October 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre. This groundbreaking event aims to explore how Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles can drive sustainable growth and development throughout the African continent. With an impressive lineup of renowned speakers, engaging panel discussions and networking opportunities, the conference promises to be a crucial gathering for industry leaders, policymakers, investors and anyone passionate about Africa’s future.

The ESG Africa Conference serves as a platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders committed to addressing the pressing challenges faced by African nations while embracing the numerous opportunities presented by sustainable practices. By integrating ESG considerations into their business strategies, companies can align their operations with global sustainability goals and contribute to the inclusive and sustainable development of Africa.

The conference’s overall theme is “A Sustainable Future through African Leadership”, emphasising the significant role leaders can and should play in promoting the adoption of ESG within their organisations. This year’s event will span two days. The first day will focus on “what keeps leaders awake at night”, with topics centred around the challenging issues organisations and leaders will face in the future. The second day will delve into topics that keep leaders busy on a daily basis, such as driving ESG adoption through cultural change, ESG reporting and other related subjects. Sector-specific breakout sessions will also be available to address the unique challenges faced in driving ESG adoption across key sectors in Africa.

In addition to securing sponsorships from various organisations, the organisers are excited to announce strategic partnerships with key bodies such as the SVAI (Shared Value Africa Initiative), the NBI (National Business Initiative), BUSA (Business Unity South Africa), the Good Governance Academy, SAPVIA (South African Photovoltaic Initiative Association), Good Governance Africa and Sustainability Africa.

The key highlights of the ESG Africa Conference will be:

Expert insights: The conference will feature influential thought leaders, experts and practitioners from various sectors, including finance, energy, agriculture, technology and infrastructure. These speakers will share their valuable insights, successful case studies and best practices to demonstrate the immense potential of ESG in driving positive change. Interactive panel discussions: Engage in thought-provoking panel discussions that delve into critical issues surrounding sustainable growth in Africa. Participants will have the opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities involved in integrating ESG principles across different sectors. Networking opportunities: Connect with a diverse group of attendees, including government officials, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and sustainability enthusiasts. The conference provides a conducive environment for networking, forging partnerships, and exploring potential collaborations that can accelerate sustainable development efforts in Africa.

Early bird registration for the conference is now open and will continue until the end of June. For more information, please contact the organisers at [email protected] or visit the website at www.esgafricaconference.com.