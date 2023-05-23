Xiaomi smart home electronics

Xiaomi Smart Speaker – QBH4190GL

Build your smart home with Xiaomi’s fabulous range of products

The smart home lifestyle is the future for urban dwellers. Build a new smart home with smart speakers and smart lighting, or add them to your existing setup. Thanks to a wide range of smart home products in the Xiaomi ecosystem, customers can continuously add supported devices to their homes.

Xiaomi Smart Speaker – QBH4190GL

Control your smart home using voice commands, making it easier and more convenient to operate from anywhere in the room (no physical interaction required).

Integrates with other Xiaomi products, such as the Mi Home App, allowing you to control multiple devices within a single app

Built-in OK Google smart assistant allows you to ask questions, set reminders, and create custom routines that automatically control your smart home devices (at specific times or in response to specific events) Includes Chromecast built-in™ so you can voice control streams on Google Chromecast devices

Includes voice recognition that ensures only authorized users can control your smart home devices

High-quality sound, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, and other audio content in high fidelity (thanks to 12W speaker)

Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) – QBH4218GL

Similar capabilities to the Xiaomi Smart Speaker above (please check technical differences yourself)

But also includes… LED clock display

Built-in IR transmitter module allows you to infuse new life into conventional non-smart devices & control them as part of your smart home (e.g. remote-controlled aircon, lighting, non-smart TV, et cetera)

Great-quality sound, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, and other audio content (thanks to 5W speaker)



Xiaomi Smart Clock – QBH4191GL

Similar capabilities to the Xiaomi Smart Speaker above (please check technical differences yourself – e.g. please note no IR functionality)

But also includes… 4″ display with 10x clock face designs and colour customizations

Connect the Xiaomi Smart Clock to your Xiaomi smart camera to see what the camera is recording directly on the clock screen This allows you to easily check in on sleeping babies, see what’s happening with pets, or see who is at your door ringing the bell



Xiaomi Bedside Lamp 2 – MUE4093GL

Smart bedside lamp that features RGB lighting with a captivating 16 million colours

Dimmable settings allow you to set the exact mood that you want (brightness levels up to 400 lumens)

Supports voice control, allowing you to step right into the age of smart lighting – there’s no need to get out of bed to turn out the lights (through your Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Homekit)

Integrates with other Xiaomi products, such as the Mi Home app, allowing you to control multiple devices within a single app

Clean and modern look (including elegant touch controls)

Xiaomi LED Desk Lamp 1S – MUE4105GL

Perfect for home or office desk setups (durable all-metal construction with a hinge to fold away when not in use)

Features different lighting modes that automatically adjust colour temperature and brightness to suit different scenarios (Focus mode, Read mode, Computer mode, or Child mode)

Simple and intuitive controls (switch on and off as well as adjust colour temperature and brightness via a knob)

Supports voice control, allowing you to step right into the age of smart lighting (through your Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Homekit)

Integrates with other Xiaomi products, such as the Mi Home app, allowing you to control multiple devices within a single app.

Xiaomi Smart LED Desk Lamp Pro – BHR4119GL

Perfect for home or office desk setups (durable all-metal construction with a hinge to fold away when not in use)

Users can customize periods to focus or rest by switching to different light modes (e.g. Focus mode adopts the Pomodoro technique that improves productivity and protects the eyes)

Intelligently adjusts the colour temperature & brightness to reduce eye strain through long working hours Supports brightness levels up to 700 lumens Supports 90RA Colour Rendering Index – allows for the colour temperature to be adjusted to any level without limitations

Simple and intuitive controls (switch on and off as well as adjust colour temperature and brightness via a knob)

Supports voice control, allowing you to step right into the age of smart lighting (through your Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Homekit)

Integrates with other Xiaomi products, such as the Mi Home app, allowing you to control multiple devices within a single app.

All of these Xiaomi products are able to connect to, integrate with and control your smart home with ease. They can also be controlled via the Mi Home App.

