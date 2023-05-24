Ladysmith Black Mambazo – SA legacy tour starts at Joburg Theatre this Africa Month

The South African national tour aims to reconnect with local audiences and celebrate the legacy of the group

The legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo will embark on a breathtaking SA Legacy Tour on 24 May at Joburg Theatre. The five-time Grammy Award-winning isicathamiya group, which has existed for six decades, will end its Johannesburg run on 28 May.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s show is a celebration of Africa Month as 25 May is Africa Day. The group is celebrating Africa Day because its music is deeply rooted in African culture and heritage. The entire South African tour is about celebrating Africa’s and the group’s roots and origins. They will perform at Durban’s Playhouse from 26 September until 1 October 2023. Cape Town’s Artscape hosts them from 14 – 19 November, and they will be at Pretoria’s State Theatre from 15th – 17 December.

The group that was formed in the early 60s has recorded and performed with global music icons including Burna Boy, Josh Groban, Paul Simon, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, The Winans, Dolly Parton and many more.

They were described by President Nelson Mandela as South African ambassadors of culture and heritage worldwide. Ladysmith Black Mambazo spend most of their year performing abroad, which makes this tour a special occasion for their South African fans who have long supported them.

“South African audiences were the first to endorse the success of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. From humble beginnings, the group broke records by being the top-selling music group in South Africa in the late 70s and 80s,” says group member Sibongiseni Shabalala, whose father Joseph Shabalala started the group in the 1960s. “The overwhelming support from South African audiences and neighboring countries paved the way for Ladysmith Black Mambazo to showcase their music globally.”

Ladysmith Black Mambazo will embark on this national tour celebrating their journey in the music industry and thanking South Africans for the love and support they have shown over so many years.

“Performing at home is very special because the social issues of South Africa inspired the music of Ladysmith Black Mambazo during the dark days of Apartheid till now. Ladysmith Black Mambazo is a mirror of South African society,” says Albert Mazibuko, who has been with the group since it began. “The South African national tour aims to reconnect with local audiences and also celebrate the legacy of the group since it was established.”

“The founder of the group, Professor Joseph Shabalala, was a storyteller and he used music to share his life’s personal experience through music. Singing in front of South African audiences is like the completion of the lifecycle of the musical journey,” adds Mazibuko.

Part of the legacy and one of the highlights of Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s musical journey is being the anchors and touch bearers of isicathamiya music and indigenous music. Four years ago, Ladysmith Black Mambazo launched the Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mobile Academy, which discovers and develops young aspiring groups who sing isicathamiya and indigenous music.

Says Shabalala: “Three of the groups we discovered have toured with Ladysmith Black Black Mambazo on its international tours. Each night of the South African tour we will have Mzamo Young Boys (KZN), Mohlakeng Acapellas (Free State), Bothshaelo Sunrise (Free State), and Good News (Mpumalanga) performing. ”

While in each city, Ladysmith Black Mambazo will also visit schools to motivate them and do a music masterclass with students. Tickets are between R130 and R350, are available at: https://www.joburgtheatre.com/