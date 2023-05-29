Stay ahead of the curve in 2023 with the HUAWEI P60 Pro smartphone

Ranked as the DXOMARK No.1 smartphone camera

Embracing the ever-changing realm of smartphones, the pursuit of supremacy unfolds as an endless spectacle. With every flagship release, a captivating battle ensues, as competitors strive to outshine one another with new and enhanced features. And now, in the spotlight, is the HUAWEI P60 Pro, poised to revolutionise the flagship segment.

The artistic flair of the Rococo Pearl finish makes the HUAWEI P60 Pro a design masterpiece

Design is the arena where smartphones initially showcase their capabilities, and the HUAWEI P60 Pro follows suit in this regard. This stunner rocks the Rococo Pearl finish, a gorgeous blend of modern technology with an 18th-century French art style that will make heads turn. The handcrafted artisanal methods used to create this beauty elevate it to a level beyond ordinary smartphones. This gives every single piece of the HUAWEI P60 Pro a look that is unique to itself. So, you can have your own special Pearl Texture Design, which is one of a kind.

Ranked No. 1 Smartphone Camera by DXOMARK, the HUAWEI P60 Pro adopts the Eye of Light Design, placing the main camera in the centre and the telephoto and ultra-wide-angle lenses arranged around it. It is something that puts novelty back into smartphone photography. The HUAWEI P60 Pro is a statement piece oozing elegance and class. You will love showing it off to friends and strangers alike.

Without a doubt the best smartphone for day and night photography

The HUAWEI P60 Pro revolutionises smartphone photography with its remarkable Ultra Lighting XMAGE Camera system, making it a game changer in this field. Both the Ultra Lighting Telephoto and Ultra Lighting Main Cameras feature impressive sensors. The Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera establishes a new benchmark for low light performance among telephoto cameras on smartphones. As a result, you can now zoom in on distant subjects in low light and capture well-illuminated photos with vibrant colours and abundant details.

The Ultra Lighting Main Camera is equally exceptional, capable of capturing highly detailed images even in the most challenging lighting conditions. With its innovative camera technology, this device ensures that you can capture the world around you with unparalleled precision and beauty, thereby setting a high standard for its competitors in the market. It is easily the best phone for night-time photography.

The charm of the Quad-Curve display

Moving on to the display, the HUAWEI P60 Pro’s 2700 x 1220 resolution Quad-Curve Display makes your screen time not just visually appealing, but a comfortable experience as well. With its sleek design and immersive viewing experience, it’s no wonder this display is a standout feature. Additionally, the 1-120Hz LTPO adaptive high refresh rate ensures buttery-smooth visuals while also preserving battery life. Moreover, thanks to the ultra-durable Kunlun Glass, which has 10 times better drop resistance, you can be confident that your phone stays visually appealing and built to last.

Unleash extended battery life and swift charging capabilities

When it comes to battery life and charging capabilities, the HUAWEI P60 Pro is no slouch. With a beefy 4815 mAh battery, you’ll have plenty of juice to last throughout the day, even with heavy use. And when it’s time for charging, the 88W HUAWEI SuperCharge and 50W wireless charging options will have your device powered up and ready to go in no time. What’s more, the phone comes with a dual port charger (1C+1A) in a box that is compatible with multiple devices. Talk about a power player in the smartphone world!

While other flagship smartphones in the market have their strengths and features, the HUAWEI P60 Pro’s unique Rococo Pearl design, superior camera system, the Kunlun Glass, and powerful charging capabilities set it apart from the competition. It is a true combination of style, functionality, and performance. And for those who crave that perfect blend of sophistication and innovative tech, the HUAWEI P60 Pro is the right choice.

The HUAWEI P60 Pro is now available in South Africa, you can purchase the smartphone from the HUAWEI online store or at selected retailers.