Leading digital marketing agency appointed as communications and creative agency for Presidential Youth Employment Intervention

The Ethical Agency is producing creative marketing materials for Youth Month and Youth Day activities

The Ethical Agency is proud to announce its partnership with GIZ and The Presidential Youth Employment Intervention. The Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) is South Africa’s most comprehensive effort to address the youth employment crisis yet.

The Ethical Agency (TEA) narrowly defeated a number of other agencies in being awarded the communications and creative contract. They are delighted to be well under way in helping to produce creative marketing materials for Youth Month (June) and Youth Day activities on behalf of the project. Having already conceptualised and designed the look and feel and all marketing assets of the project, including the website in 2022, TEA is well placed to deliver a successful project in 2023.

The Ethical Agency is the leading digital marketing agency in South Africa for NGO and sustainable organisations. They amplify their clientele’s brand communications through compelling visual design and effective, data-driven omni-channel digital marketing strategies.

How does The Ethical Agency approach the digital marketing landscape?

The Ethical Agency focuses on data-backed strategies devised for awareness and growth – by synergising seamless online experiences with advertising and authentic value-added content, TEA is able to drive more traffic and increase awareness and engagements between organisations, brands and their audiences.

“Marketing successfully through digital channels is simpler than it is often portrayed: if you put the necessary effort into orchestrating a positive, user-focussed experience at key contact points, people are going to effortlessly engage with your brand. Naturally, this drives brand awareness, conversions and ROI,” says Brett Jefferson, CEO and creative director, The Ethical Agency.

How do they achieve that?

The Ethical Agency is the expert digital marketing agency, brand consultants, graphic designers, publication specialists and web development agency. Their goal is to help grow and scale your business, provide digital solutions to problems you didn’t know you had, and to always under-promise and over-deliver.

How is The Ethical Agency different?

With decades of experience in their field, and a combined passion for sustainability and innovation, their team is equally committed to growing your business as it is to leaving the lightest possible footprint on the planet. Their agile team provides high-quality, inspired work with fast turnaround times and guaranteed results. Our company is powered by renewable energy as we strive to be a sustainable and ethical business!

Dominique Carter, head of the digital marketing team at TEA, says: “At TEA, we’re proud to be a digital marketing agency that’s not only passionate about helping our clients grow their businesses, but also deeply committed to sustainability and ethical practices. Our team is dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative solutions that drive results by truly understanding the needs and goals of our clients. We firmly believe that, with the right approach, business growth and sustainability can go hand in hand.”

The Ethical Agency provides digital marketing services to an array of sustainability focused organisations

The Ethical Agency provides a range of digital marketing services to a variety of clients including GreenCape, WWF, Twinsaver, Centre for Environmental Rights, ICLEI, The World Bank, Water Integrity Network, Southern Hemisphere, Ecolution Consulting, Bridges for Music, Mail & Guardian, GCX, and African Impact Foundation.

Contact

Book an appointment with The Ethical Agency today.

Ground Floor Brookside Office Park, 11 Imam Haron Road, Claremont, Cape Town, 7708, South Africa

Tel: 021 569 7107

WhatsApp: 0799 676 877