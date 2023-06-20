Lesotho Ministry of Health – Request for expression of interest – Consultant for health and safety in artisanal mining

Assignment title: Development of strategic guiding documents on occupational health and safety in artisanal and small scale (ASM) mining.

Department: Mining and Geology

Job title: Individual Consultant to develop Occupational health and safety artisanal and small-scale mining guiding documents.

Project: Southern Africa Tuberculosis Health Systems Support Project

Responsible to: Mining Commissioner

Date of issue: 13-06-2023

BACKGROUND

Artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) occurs in about 80 countries, and there are more than 100 million artisanal and small-scale gold miners globally. Artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) involves mining through basic rudimentary and semi-mechanized methods. ASM is usually associated with poor health and safety standards. Artisanal and small-scale miners are highly mobile, operating in remote and hard to reach areas. ASMs have a poor health seeking behavior and have poor access to occupational health services as well as occupational safety and health services. Most southern African countries have not yet embraced the concept of occupational health services leaving most occupational diseases being misdiagnosed. In ASM, application of the hierarchy of controls on risk management is almost non-existent. Most countries lack specific regulatory frameworks, polices and standards to safeguard the health and safety of artisanal and small-scale miners. In Lesotho, the ASM subsector is recognized by the Minerals and Mining Policy; 2015 of Lesotho. The Policy states government’s commitment to working towards recognizing and repositioning the ASM subsector. In line with the intents and provisions of the Minerals and Mining policy, the Ministry of health, through the Southern Africa Tuberculosis Health Systems Strengthening (SATBHSS) Project, seeks to engage a consultant who will assist in developing a strategic plan on occupational health, wellness, safety, environmental protection including sanitation requirements as well as qualification criteria in ASM activities in Lesotho.

OBJECTIVES OF THE ASSIGNMENT

The Government of Lesotho with the support of the World Bank through the Southern Africa Tuberculosis and Health Systems Strengthening Project aims to engage a consultant which will developing a strategic plan on occupational health, wellness, safety, environmental protection including sanitation requirements as well as qualification criteria in ASM activities in Lesotho.

SCOPE OF WORK

The Consultant shall work within 90 working days, starting from dates agreed on the contract. The methods of work hereunder shall complement the achievement of the objectives as aforementioned. Therefore, the consultant shall:

1. Develop a strategic policy for guiding occupational safety and health in ASM.

2. Develop Guidelines for ASM in Lesotho

2.1. Development of a Toolkit and capacity development plan for ASM on the prevention of occupational diseases and injuries.

2.2. Implementation plan for Basic Occupational Health Services (BOHS) provision for artisanal and small-scale miners.

3. Develop Safe working procedures for ASM in Lesotho

3.1 Information, education and communication (IEC) strategy development on occupational safety and health.

3.2 Implementation strategy on Risk management and the hierarchy of controls in ASM.

3.3 Develop a key stakeholder engagement and collaborative framework in ASM.

SPECIFIC ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Develop an occupational safety and health services specific policy for ASM.

2. Produce an inventory occupational health and safety framework for ASM and determine required ASM specific legal themes and scope.

3. Develop guidelines and Standards of operation for Artisanal Mining as well as set of regulatory codes. These guidelines will include, but not limited to adherence to gender equality, sustainable standards of safety, occupational health and environmental protection including sanitation issues, qualification criteria and mainstreaming HIV/AIDS.

4. Develop training tool kits for Artisanal Small-Scale mining.

5. Conduct Mapping of Health facilities in artisanal mining areas.

6. Conduct Baseline Health Risk Assessment (BHRA) and Baseline Safety Risk Assessment (BRA) for ASMs.

7. Draw a strategic plan and awareness modules for health center’s in ASM areas.

8. Draw up a stakeholder logistics co-ordination plan for; ASM leadership, Community and other implementing partners.

9. Develop a strategic communication network plan between ASM and the Ministry of Mining, Ministry of Health and other relevant ministries.

10. Develop IEC Materials for ASM.

11. Conduct Mapping of designated land areas for ASM activities.

12. Draw up plans for informal and formal governance, stakeholder dialogue and administrative co-ordination (local and central government).

13. Draw up policies/guidelines promoting collaboration of companies and ASM groups.

14. Draw up management protocols for mechanized and non-mechanized equipment used by ASM’s.

DURATION

The assignment is for a period of 90 working days

ASSIGNMENT OUTCOMES

1. An ASM specific strategic plan for provision of occupational safety and health services.

2. A comprehensive regulatory framework for the safety, health, environment and wellness in ASM.

3. IEC Strategic plan and Key stakeholder communication Plan for ASM.

4. Tool-Kit for ASM on occupational diseases and injuries.

5. Strategic framework for provision of Basic Occupational Health Services to artisanal and small-scale miners.

6. Risk management and Hierarchy of controls implementation framework for ASM.

7. Standard Operating procedures for occupational health assessment of artisanal and small-scale miners.

8. Qualification criteria for ASM.

DELIVERABLES

DELIVERABLES/ REPORTS TIMELINE Inception Report 14 working days Desk review of existing reports and international best practices 1st month Stakeholder consultation 1st month Draft Strategic Policy framework; occupational safety and health services plan, BOHS Implementation plan and regulatory framework

2nd month Draft Guidelines for ASM in Lesotho 2nd month Draft Tool Kit presented and Safe working procedures (SOPs) for ASM in Lesotho 2nd month Draft IEC strategy plan and Key stakeholder communication Plan 3rd month Stakeholder consultation and feedback on the drafts 3rd month Final documents after stakeholder’s consultations 3rd month

SCHEDULE OF PAYMENT

The Consultant will be remunerated on submission of deliverables approved by Ministry of Mining.

REPORTING

The Consultant shall report to the Commissioner of Mines.

RESOURCES

The Consultant will be provided with the following resources:

Office space for the development work with office related accessories (reliable Wi-Fi, office furniture); All available and relevant material that may be required.

DUTY STATION

Ministry of Mining, Maseru Lesotho.

PROFILE OF THE CONSULTANT

Required qualifications

Degree in MBCHB with Occupational Health Specialty and experience in the Artisanal Mining space.

Experience

Relevant OSH qualifications at Master’s level and at least 5 years’ experience, preferably MBCHB with OSH Specialty

Knowledge of mining history, methods, and understanding the past and current processes involved.

Knowledge of MHS legislation, standards and guidelines.

Understanding mining hazards.

Experience as an Occupational Health practitioner in the mining sector or as a consultant OSH in mines of at least 10 years.

Demonstrated experience in the field of policy review and drafting.

Demonstrated experience in developing ASM guiding documentation.

Research skills.

Ability to communicate effectively

PROPOSAL SUBMISSION

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn from the World Bank’s Guidelines: Selection and Employment of Consultants by World Bank Borrowers, January 2011 (revised July 2014). (“Consultant Guidelines”), setting forth the World Bank’s policy on conflict of interest.

Further information can be obtained at the address below during office hours 0800 to 1600 hours from Monday to Friday. All applications should be in English and must be properly filled in and be emailed with the subject “Expression of Interest for “The development of a strategic guidance document on occupational safety, health, wellbeing in artisanal and small scale (ASM) mining” or hand delivered to the below address. Expressions of interest must be delivered in a written form to the address below in person, on or before 23rd June 2023 1630-hour Local time.

Attn: Procurement Specialist at Procurement Unit, Ground Floor, Ministry of Health Headquarters, Corner Constitution Road & Linare Road P. O. Box 514, Maseru 100, Lesotho, Tel: (+266) 27323277/58881521 email:[email protected]