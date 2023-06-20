Why is the Redmi Note 12 the best mid-range phone for me?

Nowhere else will you find so many features for such an accessible price

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is an exciting entry into the mid-range market, offering features that you’d usually expect from top smartphones. It’s the massive main camera sensor which really stands out, but really, there’s much, much more.

The new standard for smartphone photography calls for a 200MP main camera sensor. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, which launched in South Africa on 17 May with the rest of the Note 12 lineup, brings that sensor to the people.

Cutting-edge performance

The Redmi Note 12 series ensures smooth multitasking, gaming and app usage. Each device comes equipped with a powerful MediaTek or Qualcomm Snapdragon processor backed up by ample RAM. These smartphones have the necessary horsepower to browse the web, edit photos, or run data-heavy and demanding applications without a single hiccup.

Stunning display

The Redmi Note 12 series boasts vibrant and immersive displays, with screen sizes ranging from 6.5 to 6.8 inches. Featuring FHD+ or QHD+ resolutions and AMOLED or IPS LCD panels, these devices give you crisp, sharp visuals, accurate and vibrant colour reproduction, and excellent contrast levels. Watch a movie, play a video game, or scroll through social media — the Redmi Note 12 series always provides a highly impressive visual experience.

Hi-end tech

Xiaomi’s drive to make high-end tech affordable means that the Pro+ smartphone has a brilliant 6.67 inch OLED display, with 120Hz refresh rates, HDR+ support, and up to 900 nits of brightness.

The 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage round out the other features and at the heart of it all is a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, which keeps all the components running.

The rear camera array has that massive 200MP main camera sensor, bracketed by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro sensor. Images are crisper than you ever imagined they would be, videos more detailed, and your online content will be pristine.

Mega battery

The huge 5 000mAh battery includes Xiaomi’s 120W hyper-charging technology, which charges up quickly enough to get you through load-shedding in moments, and it tops up to full in just 19 minutes. Even with heavy usage, expect your phone battery to last throughout the day.

The other Note 12s

The two companion devices, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the stock Note 12 are also noteworthy. The Note 12 Pro features many of the same specs as the Plus model — the processor, display, and RAM options are all identical, but a smaller storage allocation is an option. The camera array is headlined by a still-large 108MP main sensor and the 5 000mAh battery is supported by a 67W charger that will get your phone up and running again extremely rapidly.

The Note 12 scales that charger down to 33W but has the same battery. The 6.67in 120Hz AMOLED display stays up front, backed by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. The camera sensor array on the back features a 50MP sensor as its focal point, so you can shoot great images on a limited budget.

All of these devices have an IP53 rating, so dust and splashes are no longer cause for concern.

Ample storage options

The Redmi Note 12 series offers generous storage options. Users can choose from different variants with varying storage capacities, or expand the storage further with the help of a microSD card.

Sleek design

The Redmi Note 12 series oozes sophistication. These devices feature slim profiles, bezel-less displays, and sturdy construction, making them comfortable to hold and visually appealing. They come in a range of colours, including grey, white, mint, blue, and black – depending on the model.

Enhanced security

Another area where the Redmi Note 12 series stands out is through enhanced security. The devices feature advanced biometric authentication options, including a convenient fingerprint sensor or the cutting-edge technology of facial recognition.

Additional features include a customisable user interface, enabling users to tweak their smartphone experience to their preferences, and 5G connectivity that enables faster internet speeds and improved network performance.

Momentous change

This solid trio of midrange monsters will transform the way you — and your audience — sees your social media feed. Prepare to Live Vivid.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G, and the Redmi Note 12 are already available from Vodacom.