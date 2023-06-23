Lesotho Ministry Of Defence, National Security And Environment & ROLL – Request for Expressions of Interest – Coalition Building Service Provider

Regeneration of Landscapes and Livelihoods) Request for Expressions of Interest (Consulting Firms)

REGENERATION OF LANDSCAPE AND LIVELIHOODS ( ROLL)

Assignment Title: COALITION BUILDING SERVICE PROVIDER

Reference No. IFAD/ ROLL/1.1.1.8/2022-2023

The Ministry of Defense, National Security and Environment has received financing from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) towards the cost of Regeneration of Landscape and Livelihoods and intends to apply part of the proceeds for the recruitment of consulting services.

The use of any IFAD financing shall be subject to IFAD’s approval, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing agreement, as well as IFAD’s rules, policies and procedures. IFAD and its officials, agents and employees shall be held harmless from and against all suits, proceedings, claims, demands, losses and liability of any kind or nature brought by any party in connection with Regeneration of landscape and Livelihoods( ROLL)

The consulting services (“the services”) include community mobilization, capacity building, improve working relations with stakeholders, income generating activities, awareness raising on roll activities,development of the regeneration coalition operating manual, Development of the graduation model implementation manual and development of exit strategy.

The assignment will be for a period of three years but renewable annually subject to good performance.

The ROLL PROJECT (“the client”) now invites eligible consulting firms (“consultants”) to indicate their interest in providing the services. Interested consultants should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the services.

Interested firms should request template for expressions and full terms of reference of by sending an email to the following email address: [email protected]

The attention of interested consultants is drawn to IFAD’s Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Policy and the Revised IFAD Policy on Preventing Fraud and Corruption its Activities and Operations. The latter sets forth IFAD’s provisions on prohibited practices. IFAD further strives to ensure a safe working environment free of harassment, including sexual harassment, and free of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) in its activities and operations as detailed in its IFAD Policy to Preventing and Responding to Sexual Harassment, Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.

The consultant shall not have any actual, potential or reasonably perceived conflict of interest. A consultant with an actual, potential or reasonably perceived conflict of interest shall be disqualified unless otherwise explicitly approved by the Fund. A consultant including their respective personnel and affiliates are considered to have a conflict of interest if they a) have a relationship that provides them with undue or undisclosed information about or influence over the selection process and the execution of the contract, b) participate in more than one EOI under this procurement action, c) have a business or family relationship with a member of the Purchaser’s board of directors or its personnel, the Fund or its personnel, or any other individual that was, has been or might reasonably be directly or indirectly involved in any part of (i) the preparation of this REOI, (ii) the shortlisting or selection process for this procurement, or (iii) execution of the contract. The consultant has an ongoing obligation to disclose any situation of actual, potential or reasonably perceived conflict of interest during preparation of the EOI, the selection process or the contract execution. Failure to properly disclose any of said situations may lead to appropriate actions, including the disqualification of the consultant, the termination of the contract and any other as appropriate under the IFAD Policy on Preventing Fraud and Corruption in its Projects and Operations.

A consultant will be selected in accordance with the Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) method set out in IFAD’ project procurement handbook that can be accessed via the IFAD website at www.ifad.org/project-procurement.

The shortlisting criteria are:

12 years of general experience

Minimum of 10 years’ experience in implementing large scale community development and participatory methodologies.

Experience in the implementation of all graduation model pillars, i.e., community mobilisation, natural resources management, livelihoods promotion, financial inclusion, social cohesion, and development, nutrition, youth and gender aspects

A track record with three references, of similar work completed in the last three years will be required.

Minimum of eight year’s experience of key personnel.

Consultants may associate with other firms in the form of a joint venture or a sub-consultancy to enhance their qualifications.

Any request for clarification on this REOI should be sent via e-mail to the address below [email protected] no later than 30 June 2023. The client will provide responses to all clarification requests by 02 July 2023.

Expressions of interest must be delivered in written form using the forms provided for this purpose. EOIs shall be submitted to the address below no later than 07 July 2023 at 12:00 Local Time

Attn: Procurement Office

ROLL PROJETC,MINISTRY OF DEFENSE, NATIONAL SECURITY AND ENVIRONMENT

P.O.BOX 92, MASERU

Tel: 62730763/62014410

E-mail: [email protected]