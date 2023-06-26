Innovation Foundation for Democracy – Call for applications – Financial and Administrative Manager

The appointee will plan and implement the administrative functions of the foundation

Duty station: Johannesburg, South Africa

Type of contract: Two years, with possibility of renewal

Date of taking office: September 2023

Project description

The Innovation Foundation for Democracy is a pan-African non-profit association under South African law that operates throughout the continent. Its mission is to nurture thought on democracy and to support networks conducting original initiatives in the field of innovation for democracy in Africa. For more information, see www.innovationdemocratie.org

Role and responsibilities

Under the authority of the Director, the Administration and Financial Manager is in charge of:

Planning and implementation of all administrative functions of the Foundation and its activities;

Supervision and coordination of administrative, financial and budgetary matters;

Validation and records financial transactions and ensures that all are properly documented and within budget;

Managing and streamlines processes related to customer and supplier invoices;

Overseeing the annual financial budgeting process, ensures the accuracy of accounts and prepares audits and reports for funders;

Ensuring compliance with established financial procedures, regulations and standards and maintains up-to-date technical documentation;

Keeps the Director and staff informed and ensures that deadlines and budgets are on track;

Overseeing payroll processes, liaises with the bank and ensures that payments and reporting are accurate and timely;

Prepares and provides monthly reports on the financial situation and the evolution of the Foundation.

Language skills

Fluent French (read, written, spoken) is obligatory. Fluent English is essential. A good knowledge of Portuguese or Spanish is an asset.

Expected skills and experiences

A degree in law, business administration, finance or a related field;

Good understanding of national and international management principles;

Experience in organisational management, particularly in an associative or non-profit environment, would be a plus;

Proficiency in office software, with particular emphasis on financial management and reporting tools.

Working conditions

Full-time job, with significant availability required.

The place of work is located at the Foundation Headquarters at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, 1 Jan Smuts Ave, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, Province of Gauteng, South Africa.

Occasional trips to the various Foundation sites.

Applications

The application file must include a detailed CV, as well as a letter of intent developing the job prospects that the candidate has set for herself.

Applications must be sent by e-mail to the following address: [email protected]

They must be received before midnight 15 August 2023

Applications automatically generated from employment sites will not be considered

Candidates selected after review of their application will be interviewed by an ad hoc selection committee.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The Foundation promotes parity.