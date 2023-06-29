Government of the Kingdom of eSwatini – Request for Expression of Interest – Consultancy firm to conduct assessment of central medical stores and strengthen its capacity to deliver on its mandate

The Ministry aims to strengthen the capacity of its operations, procurement, and supply chain management in its CMS

Health Strengthening for Human Capital Development Project

Request for Expression of Interest

(Consulting Services – Firms Selection)

Title of Assignment: Consultancy firm to conduct organisational assessment of the central medical stores and to strengthen its capacity to deliver on its mandate including procurement, warehousing, and distribution of health supplies

Reference Number: SZ-MOH-365373-CS-QCBS

BACKGROUND OF THE PROJECT

The Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini through the Ministry of Health (MoH) entered into a loan agreement with the World Bank effective on 10 December 2020, to implement a Health System Strengthening for Human Capital Development Project in Eswatini (HSSHCDP). The project focuses on strengthening the health system and ramping up investments in reproductive, maternal, new-born, child, and adolescent health (RMNCAH), nutrition, and non-communicable disease (NCD) services to address critical human capital challenges, including stunting and child and adult mortality, applying a life course approach. The project has four components namely, Component 1: Improve health service delivery to increase the coverage and quality of health services to build human capital; Component 2. Increase community demand for RMNCAH, nutrition and NCD services; Component 3. Strengthen the MoH’s stewardship capacity to manage essential health and nutrition services and project activities and Component 4: Contingent Emergency Response Component.

BACKGROUND TO THE ASSIGNMENT

The MoH operates under the direction of his Majesty’s Government. The Ministry has the core objective of improving the health of the people of Eswatini by providing leadership in the production, delivery and utilization of health services which will consistently increase longevity and quality of life. The Ministry through Central Medical Stores (CMS) is responsible for the supply chain management of all health commodities including medicines in the public sector. In Eswatini, the CMS is the only depot responsible for supplying all the government health facilities including faith-based/mission facilities and some private facilities with medicines and medical supplies. CMS supports the mission of the MoH by providing preventative, curative and diagnostic medicines that are of acceptable quality, safe, and effective.

The main objective of CMS is to ensure regular and uninterrupted supply of quality medicines and medical supplies to health facilities in Eswatini, ensuring that the EmaSwati population has equitable access to these commodities. To deliver this mandate, the Ministry aims to strengthen the capacity of its operations, procurement, and supply chain management in its key institution. The Ministry further aims to transform the organisational culture and improve governance capabilities in its operational service points, including government stores.

THE OBJECTIVE OF THE ASSIGNMENT

The purposes of this assignment are: (a) to conduct a comprehensive organisational assessment of the CMS; (b) to recommend what needs to be done to strengthen the capacity of the CMS such as defining operational processes, required operational structure, skills set and key performance indicators for monitoring and delivering on its core mandate, including procurement, warehousing, and distribution processes; and (c) to support the CMS/MoH to implement the recommendations to ensure continuous supply of quality medicines and medical supplies.

Qualifications of Consultancy Firm:

The Consultancy Firm must prove its capacity to perform the assignment:

The consultant should be a firm subject to their eligibility as stipulated in the “World Bank Procurement Regulations for IPF Bank Borrowers, July 2016 revised November 2017, August 2018 and November 2020”.

The consultant should be able to demonstrate at least eight years of experience in providing similar services (public health sector supply chain management strengthening) and of at least one similar assignment successfully performed in the last five years.

The consultant submitting a proposal for the assignment should have the necessary key staff required to carry out the services and have the financial and technical resources required to undertake the assignment.

The key staff composition should have the following qualifications, experience, and competencies.

Team Lead Must have a minimum master’s degree in related fields of Business Management, Project Management, Change Management or Supply Chain Management. At least 10 years extensive experience and expertise in strategy development, transformation, organization design, corporate governance, digital transformation, and operations (supply chain and manufacturing). Experience in undertaking a similar assignment in Eswatini and/or similar context preferred. Skills in facilitation as well as the capacity to establish and maintain excellent relationships with stakeholders. Excellent writing, reporting and presentation skills. Be fluent in oral and written communication in English. Ability to maintain highest standards of confidentiality and professionalism.

Supply Chain Management Expert Must have a minimum of a Master’s degree in related fields of Business Management, Supply Chain Management, Procurement Management or Warehouse Management or related field A professional certification in procurement / supply chain management would be an added advantage. At least eight years’ experience in the supply chain management in the health sector (especially in public sector) including supply chain transformations, business re-engineering and reorganization of projects and strategies. Experience in contract management in health sector. Excellent writing, reporting and presentation skills. Be fluent in oral and written communication in English. Ability to maintain highest standards of confidentiality and professionalism.

Systems Management Expert Must have a minimum of a master’s degree in related fields of Computer Science, Information Technology, Management Information Systems or Software Development At least eight years’ experience in digital transformations including customization, advanced analytics, and operational model redesign. High knowledge of open-source software and systems integration best practices and ability to communicate complex technology concepts with non-technical staff. Excellent writing, reporting and presentation skills. Be fluent in oral and written communication in English. Ability to maintain highest standards of confidentiality and professionalism.

Change Management Expert Must have a minimum of a master’s degree in related fields of Business Administration, Organizational Management or Project Management At least eight years’ experience in conducting organisational needs analysis and change management strategy development and implementation for similar sized and type of institutions. A professional change management certification e.g. Prosci Organizational Change Management Certification would be an added advantage A solid understanding of how people go through change and the change process. At least eight years’ experience with and knowledge of change management principles, methodologies, and tools Skills in facilitation as well as the capacity to establish and maintain excellent relationships with project stakeholders. Excellent writing, reporting and presentation skills. Be fluent in oral and written communication in English. Ability to maintain highest standards of confidentiality and professionalism.

ASSIGNMENT PERIOD

It is anticipated that the assignment should be done and concluded within 12 months from signing the contract with the consultancy firm.

The MOH now invites interested, qualified firms to indicate their interest in providing technical support and services under this consultancy. Selection shall be on the basis of examination and comparison of the qualifications and experience of the firm and proposed individuals as evidenced by their submission. The selection in this process is following Quality Cost Based Selection (QCBS) where by the selected firms shall be sent Request for Proposals to respond to.

APPLICATIONS:

Submit a detailed expression of interest that should include the required details above. Terms of Reference to this consultancy are available on request.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health; 2nd Floor Ministry of Justice Building, Mbabane.

Postal address: The Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health P.O. Box 5; Mbabane, Eswatini.

Electronic applications should be sent to Project Coordinator; [email protected] copy to [email protected] and [email protected] no later than 11am on 11 July, 2023. All applications will be acknowledged but only shortlisted firms will be contacted. Contacts: (00268) 24045514; (00268) 24042431