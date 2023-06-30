Skin Renewal’s prejuvenation revolution 

Maintaining a healthy skin starts early, and requires a holistic approach

In an era where maintaining a youthful appearance is highly valued, Skin Renewal Aesthetic Clinics have positioned themselves as trailblazers in championing proactive solutions to combat the signs of aging before they become visible. This emerging global trend, known as “prejuvenation”, is reshaping the approach to skincare, and Skin Renewal is at the forefront of redefining the possibilities of youthfulness.

Led by the visionary Dr Maureen Allem, founder of Skin Renewal, South Africa’s leading medical aesthetic practice, the clinic has revolutionised the country’s medical aesthetics landscape over the past two decades. With 18 clinics across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, Dr Allem and her team are at the forefront of innovation and transformation in the field of aesthetics.

Prejuvenation is a natural extension of the holistic, inside-out approach that sets Skin Renewal apart. “Rather than waiting for signs of aging to become apparent and then attempting rejuvenation treatment, we advocate for a proactive strategy, offering a range of interventions tailored to each client’s individual needs,” Dr Allem explains.

This trend is popular among younger individuals, particularly millennials, who are proactive in preserving their skin and addressing signs of aging before they become prominent. It involves subtle treatments like Botox and minimal fillers to maintain a youthful appearance. Dr Allem says the focus is on preserving the skin, because aging involves much more than just wrinkles! It also includes the loss of bone, muscle and ligament strength, which contributes to sagging and reveals the effects of gravity.

She says the rise of prejuvenation marks a paradigm shift in the industry’s approach, which targets the root causes of aging and prevents their onset. “By embracing prejuvenation, we’re empowering individuals to maximise their natural beauty and wellbeing, and take control of their skin health to achieve lasting results.”

In younger clients, hormonal pigmentation — often seen in patients using hormonal contraceptives — is a leading cause of concern, along with skin conditions like acne, which can severely impact self-esteem and quality of life.

It’s never too early to care for your skin

Even for those with no apparent skin conditions, developing a good skincare regime should not wait until later in life. “Even as babies, sunblock is recommended to prevent damage, so age-appropriate skincare and skin care products should be high on everyone’s priority list,” she explains. “A significant amount of skin damage occurs before the age of 20, and protecting and preserving the skin early in life can help delay or minimise age-related issues and pigmentation conditions that typically arise between the ages of 28 and 50.

“Starting healthy skin care practices and using age-appropriate skin care products like sunscreen and antioxidants at a young age can help protect existing collagen from daily stressors like pollution and smoking, and minimise damage,” she explains, adding that their prejuvenation treatments and services are underpinned by GRASS principles: growth factors, retinols, antioxidants, speciality products and sun protection. ”Additionally, we also offer products and supplements to ensure that no treatment or intervention from Skin Renewal is ever just skin deep.”

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Skin Renewal combines cutting-edge technology, scientific research, and the expertise of highly skilled medical professionals and therapists to deliver exceptional prejuvenation services. State-of-the-art devices such as lasers, radiofrequency machines, and micro-needling systems offer targeted and effective solutions to combat early signs of aging. These non-invasive procedures improve skin texture, reduce pigmentation, and enhance overall skin health.

One of the most popular prejuvenation techniques offered by Skin Renewal is the use of innovative anti-aging injectable treatments such as dermal fillers and neurotoxins. These treatments help to stimulate collagen production, restore volume and relax facial muscles, thus preventing the development of fine lines and wrinkles. By starting early, clients can maintain a youthful appearance for longer and reduce the need for more invasive procedures in the future.

Holistic approach key to vibrance and confidence

The aesthetics industry is not without its critics. Some argue that encouraging individuals to focus on preventing signs of aging may exacerbate societal pressures to maintain unrealistic standards of beauty. Dr Allem, however, says that Skin Renewal’s success lies not only in its technical expertise but in its unwavering dedication to ethical practices, informed decision-making, client satisfaction and psycho-physical wellbeing: “Balancing societal standards and individual empowerment is a complex challenge; we aim to help our patients feel better about themselves but also focus on other aspects of their lives that bring them happiness and fulfilment. It’s essential to avoid crossing the line into body dysmorphia and prevent patients from becoming caricatures of themselves.”

She says open and honest discussions about expectations and motivations are critical before any procedure is undertaken: “Our approach to rejuvenation is about making small improvements without creating an artificial or exaggerated appearance. We promote natural skin rejuvenation and prioritise the overall harmony and balance of the face, rather than just continuously adding more and more treatments. We also emphasise the importance of lifestyle changes in the aging process. Our approach is holistic, taking into account lifestyle factors, nutrition and sleep health, alongside aesthetic treatments. Throughout it all, we emphasise the importance of individuality and diversity and support our clients on their journey to embrace their unique beauty.”

By fostering a sense of empowerment and self-confidence, Skin Renewal goes beyond physical transformations and prioritises holistic wellbeing, redefining what it means to age gracefully and authentically in today’s day and age.

— Jamaine Krige