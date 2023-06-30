The Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana – Invitation to Tender – Procurement of Boarding Pass Document Verification System

The closing date and time for receipt of sealed tender offers is 10am on 26 July 2023

The Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB), a statutory body mandated to provide safe, regular, secure and efficient use and development of Civil Aviation in Botswana. CAAB invites tenders for the Procurement of Boarding Pass Document Verification System for CAAB.

Tender Reference No. CAAB 05/23-24/GEN

TENDER FOR THE PROCUREMENT OF BOARDING PASS DOCUMENT VERIFICATION SYSTEM FOR CAAB.

Sealed Tender offers are invited for the PROCUREMENT OF BOARDING PASS DOCUMENT VERIFICATION SYSTEM FOR CAAB

The Procuring Entity is: Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB).

Procurement Method is: Open International Bidding

Tenderers who are domiciled in Botswana must, in order to be considered for the award of the contract, be registered with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority in the following categories:

Code 203 (Electrical, Electronic, Mechanical and ICT supplies)

Sub code(s): 01 (Electrical and Electronic Equipment, Spares and Accessories (includes ICT, photographic equipment and others)

AND

Code 120 (ICT Technical Support Services)

Sub code(s): 01 (Systems Development Services and maintenance services) and 06 ICT (Security Management and maintenance Services)

Foreign companies in possession of documentation defining the constitution or legal status, place of registration and principal place of Business.

Economic Diversification Drive (EDD) scheme shall apply and for companies to benefit they shall provide a relevant valid certificate (Locals).

The physical address for the collection and submission of tender documents is: Procurement Office 1001, First Floor, SSKIA Terminal Building.

Documents may be collected from 5 July 2023 during working hours – between 9am and 4pm.

Tender documents may be obtained on payment of a non-refundable fee of P250.00 or BWP 125.00 for youth registered companies upon production of identity cards and company documents of shareholders payable in cash or EFT.

Queries or clarifications relating to these documents may be addressed in writing not later than 14 July 2023 to [email protected]

An optional online pre-bid meeting with representatives of the Procuring Entity will take place on Teams on 12 July 2023 starting at 3pm. (registration/ request for pre-bid should be posted to [email protected] by the 11 July 2023.

The closing date and time for receipt of sealed tender offers is 10am on 26 July 2023. The tender shall be opened same day at 10.30am.

Late tender offers will not be accepted.

The Bid Submission Method is: Two Envelope Submission Method, in which the sealed original and all the sealed copies of the Technical Offer are placed in one separate sealed envelope, while the sealed original and all the sealed copies of the Financial Offer are enclosed in another separate sealed envelope. The two sealed envelopes are then placed in one outer securely sealed envelope.

One original tender document marked ORIGINAL and two duplicate copies of the original Document marked COPY in one sealed envelope clearly marked; “Tender Reference No. CAAB 05/23-24/GEN: TENDER FOR THE PROCUREMENT OF BOARDING PASS DOCUMENT VERIFICATION SYSTEM FOR CAAB.” shall be delivered to Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana, Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, Terminal Building, Plot No.17401, Office number 1001, First Floor, Gaborone, Private Bag SK9, Gaborone, Botswana.

The name and address of the bidder should be clearly marked on the envelope.

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Standardised Conditions of Tender for Services shall apply to this procurement, for which all the applicable Tender Data is contained in the tender documents.

(Notwithstanding anything in the foregoing, the Civil Aviation of Botswana is not bound to accept the lowest or any tender offer.)

