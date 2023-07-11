Amplifying voices – driving meaningful conversations for the youth, by the youth

GRYND is an innovative and engaging gathering that encourages young people to embrace the resources available to them and to creatively upscale 'side hustles' through various digital platforms.

Radio continues to engage, inform and inspire young listeners in an ever-evolving world

Founded on the cusp of a new era that presented an opportunity for history to not only be rewritten but also have the voices of young people weaved into what youth culture will be known for and is about, Y has over the years served as a catalyst for meaningful conversations, by connecting and empowering the youth.

With its finger on the pulse of emerging trends, issues and aspirations, Y as a brand prides itself in playing a pivotal role in fostering dialogue, driving social change and shaping the future. In an era characterised by fast-paced technological advancements and rapidly changing social landscapes, it is essential to provide young people with platforms that enable their voices to be heard. Although we have social media that provides reach and impact, the invaluable role of radio cannot be underplayed, as the medium continues to engage, inform and inspire young listeners in an ever-evolving world. Radio not only provides entertainment or information but most importantly, human connection.

The conversations are happening and when they do, there needs to be a platform for authentic expression. At the heart of our brand Y, there is the workforce who look and sound like the audience we cater to, which assists us in creating a safe and inclusive space for young people to share their thoughts, experiences and opinions. By embracing diversity and encouraging authenticity, we have created an environment of creativity, collaboration and self-expression. I believe that the power of Y lies in its ability to transcend barriers of geography and demographics, allowing individuals from different backgrounds to come together, fostering a sense of belonging.

Youth culture goes beyond entertainment and social activities — the meaningful conversations run deep and we strive to promote critical thinking and active engagement with the youth. This is seen through the facilitation of informed discussions where young people can tackle pressing topics such as mental health, climate change, social justice and equality head-on.

At the time of our brand evolution, ‘Y_NOT’, we shared our belief that a powerful catalyst for progress is when young people have an enabling space to pursue their ambitions and we are committed to ensuring that our platforms promote creation through collaboration. There are daily activities that speak to our commitment and most recently hosted GRYND, an innovative and engaging gathering that encourages young people to embrace the resources available to them and to creatively upscale “side hustles” through various digital platforms.

The success for us is not only in the number of those who attend events or campaigns we spearhead, but how we once again drive the conversations around how the youth can embrace new media and technology, as well as the power of collaboration and community building to be the change-makers South Africa needs.

As we navigate an ever-changing world, it is crucial to recognise the impact and potential we have in shaping the narratives of the next generation. Let us continue to provide this invaluable platform that champions the voices and aspirations of young people worldwide. If you are not ready for the conversation, I ask … “Why not?”



— Haseena Cassim, Managing Director at Y

