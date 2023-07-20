Xiaomi Robovacs outclass the opposition

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 EU cleans your house effortlessly.

Penny for penny, they are simply unbeatable

Vacuuming your house is a mundane task that takes about two days out of your life each year. Robotic vacuum cleaners will not only save you this valuable time, but they also reduce allergies and complement the aesthetics of your home. They may have been clumsy in the past, but today’s machines boast a range of features that set them apart from traditional vacuum cleaners. These include smart mapping, voice control and app integration, enabling them to navigate around obstacles, reach difficult areas, and even mop floors — the perfect cleaning solution.

Robovacs ensure a more hygienic home environment, even for the most OCD owners, as they can recognise different floor surfaces and adjust their cleaning methods accordingly. They are also very low maintenance, and extremely sturdy. Best of all, if you work from home, your Xiaomi robovac will clean silently while you continue with your studies or talk to your colleagues and clients undisturbed.

When it comes to choosing your robovac, check out such specs as the rated suction power, dustbin size, and compatibility with the auto-emptying dock, if it has one. Other factors in your purchase will be the battery time and whether it has rotating pads, sonic vibration mops or standard mops — the rotating pads are the best. The navigation system also plays an important role, as some robovacs have more advanced laser detection than others, and of course, having a docking station removes even more hassles for homeowners. It all depends on how much you are prepared to part with for a guaranteed clean home.

There’s a number of Xiaomi robovacs that are available globally. Xiaomi works with partners and companies in which they invest to create these smart machines, including Dreame, 3irobotics and lately, Shunzao Technology, to ensure buyers get the best that there is out there. Xiaomi robovacs compare very favourably with what else is out there when it comes to suction power and, particularly, on prices. Starting with the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E10 EU at a recommended retail price of just R4 499, the range extends up to the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ EU & Auto-Empty Station for an RRP of R19 999, so there is a model to suit every income range.



One rating given by CVC was that the Mi Robot has the overall rating of 8.5 out of 10 versus 7.2 for the Eufy RoboVac G10, due to features like its superior navigation and better battery life. Stuff rates the Xiaomi robovacs as “one of the best options” available in South Africa, and has high praise for their Laser Distance Sensors, which scan the surroundings 360 degrees, 1 800 times each second to map out the interior of your rooms. Pricecheck rated the Xiaomi robovacs as the cheapest and best buy for your buck on the South African market; the competition models it compared (Rhoomba and Hobot) were way more expensive.





BHR6783EU – Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E10 EU

FEATURES:

Precise navigation and intelligent path planning

4000Pa powerful suction fan blower

2600mAh nominal battery capacity

3 levels water adjustment

400ml dust box & 200ml water tank

Mi Home/Xiaomi Home App control

RRP: R4,499

Buy it now here: https://www.takealot.com/xiaomi-robot-vacuum-e10/PLID93190547

BHR5988EU – Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 EU

FEATURES:

LDS Laser navigation

Fast and precise mapping

4000Pa powerful suction fan blower

Large 3200mAh battery capacity

3 Water settings

4 Adjustable suction modes

300ml dust box & 170ml water tank

Mi Home/Xiaomi Home App control

RRP: R5,999

Buy it now here: https://www.takealot.com/xiaomi-robot-vacuum-cleaner-s10/PLID93173407

BHR6368EU – Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10+ EU

FEATURES:

High Power Robot Vacuum and All-in-One-Station Combo

4000Pa super suction

Dual rotating mop pads for deeper cleaning

Advanced carpet detection and auto-lifting mop pads

5200mAh battery capacity

Up to 2 hours of battery life

Automatic self-cleaning, self-emptying, pad washing, dust collection, hot air drying, and water refilling

2.5L dust bag

RRP: R9,999

Buy it now here: https://www.takealot.com/xiaomi-robot-vacuum-cleaner-s10/PLID93173412

BHR6363EU – Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ EU & Auto-Empty Station

FEATURES:

High Power Robot Vacuum and All-in-One-Station Combo

4000Pa super suction

Dual rotating mop pads for deeper cleaning

Advanced carpet detection and auto-lifting mop pads

5200mAh battery capacity

Up to 2 hours of battery life

Automatic self-cleaning, self-emptying, pad washing, dust collection, hot air drying, and water refilling

2.5L dust bag

RRP: R19,999

Buy it now here: https://www.takealot.com/xiaomi-robot-vacuum-x10/PLID92572875

