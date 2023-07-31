Discover Africa Group: Utilising AI and technology to create jobs and boost local tourism

By utilising advanced algorithms and machine learning, the company can accurately determine what its customers truly desire

In a highly competitive landscape, Discover Africa Group, a leading luxury safaris and travel company, has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) and technology to not only stay ahead of the competition but also create new job opportunities. Contrary to common misconceptions that AI may replace human workers, this innovative approach has led to a staggering 200% increase in the company’s staff complement over the past six months.

As an industry disruptor, Discover Africa Group has harnessed the power of AI to revolutionise its product development process. By utilising advanced algorithms and machine learning, the company can accurately determine what its customers truly desire. This data-driven approach has enabled them to create tailor-made travel experiences that resonate with their target audience.

One of the company’s recent groundbreaking projects, the Road Trip Explorer, has captured the imagination of local travellers and promoted tourism within Africa. With a mission to curate Africa’s largest collection of road trip stories, Discover Africa Group has successfully tapped into the wanderlust of real travellers worldwide. Since its launch, the Road Trip Explorer has received an astounding 70 captivating stories from adventurers representing 11 different countries.

What sets this initiative apart is the involvement of the company’s young team of interns, who have effectively utilised AI to develop and execute the concept. With their fresh perspectives and tech-savvy skills, these interns have been at the forefront of Discover Africa Group’s success. Their ability to leverage AI technology has not only fostered innovation within the company but has also provided them with invaluable industry experience.

South Africa’s unemployment rate in the first quarter of 2023 was recorded at 32,9 %, and is among the highest in the world. According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS). Youth Unemployment Rate in South Africa increased to 62.1 % in the first quarter of 2023.

“Discover Africa Group believes in the transformative power of AI and technology,” says co-founder Andre Van Kets , the visionary leader driving this digital revolution. “By embracing these advancements, we have been able to not only exceed our customers’ expectations but also create numerous job opportunities for talented individuals who are passionate about the travel industry.”

The company’s growth is a testament to the fact that AI is not just a job taker but a job creator. By automating repetitive tasks and leveraging AI algorithms, Discover Africa Group has freed up its workforce to focus on higher-value activities that require human ingenuity and creativity. This shift in job responsibilities has allowed the company to expand rapidly, leading to a surge in new hires.

In addition to job creation, Discover Africa Group’s focus on promoting local tourism has brought significant benefits to the communities it serves. Local tourism plays a crucial role in supporting the economies of various regions. It encourages the growth of local businesses, fosters cultural exchange, and preserves natural heritage.

Tourism contributes 3,7% to South Africa’s GDP — more than agriculture, utilities and construction. Our bustling tourism industry was brought to a sudden halt with the advent of Covid-19, with devastating impact. In 2020, the sector saw massive declines in foreign arrivals and revenue: arrivals decreased by 72.6% in 2020 relative to 2019.

The biggest driver of domestic travel in the first six months of 2022 was the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions. The removal of travel bans released a pent-up demand for travel locally and across provinces, to beaches and the mountains, connecting with family and friends and socialising.

Between January and June 2022, 15,2 million domestic trips were taken. This is a major win for the tourism sector, as this is higher than pre-pandemic levels, indicating that South Africa’s domestic tourism sector also experienced the revenge travel trend. Furthermore, the share of holiday trips has increased by 23.8% compared with the same period in 2021.

Additionally, the average spend per trip has increased by 28.6%, meaning South Africans saved their travel money during lockdown travel restrictions to take that one trip they have been looking forward to for almost two years. On average South Africans spend R2 850 on their domestic trips. Many of our small tourism businesses that struggled during the travel restrictions benefitted from this direct spend.

With AI-driven initiatives like the Road Trip Explorer, Discover Africa Group not only encourages travellers to explore lesser-known destinations but also empowers local communities. By sharing travel adventures and promoting local tourism, the company contributes to the economic development of these regions, creating opportunities for small businesses and artisans.

AI technology plays a pivotal role in facilitating this positive impact on local tourism. Through advanced data analysis, AI algorithms help identify hidden gems and emerging destinations, enabling Discover Africa Group to promote these locations effectively. By harnessing the power of AI, the company can provide valuable insights to both travellers and local communities, ensuring a mutually beneficial and sustainable tourism experience.

With a young and dynamic team at its helm, the company continues to pioneer groundbreaking initiatives that blend technology and travel seamlessly. As the demand for personalised travel experiences grows, Discover Africa Group remains at the forefront of innovation. With its mission to create unforgettable journeys, a thriving job market, and a positive impact on local tourism, the company is set to redefine the future of travel in Africa and beyond.

About Discover Africa Group

Discover Africa Group is a leading travel company dedicated to creating personalised and memorable experiences for travellers. By harnessing the power of AI and technology, the company offers innovative solutions and promotes local tourism through initiatives like the Road Trip Explorer. With a mission to curate Africa’s largest collection of road trip stories, Discover Africa Group is transforming the way people explore and experience the continent.