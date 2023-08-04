Mass mobilisation as an effective strategy of the UDF40 anniversary intervention in the present-day democratic SA

The UDF experience in apartheid times is a notable example of how mass mobilisation can lead to significant shifts in the political landscape, and once again this has become necessary in South Africa.

The UDF40 project calls for the reclaiming of our hard-won democracy and the defence of the values and principles of the Constitution

Introduction

Argentinian philosopher Ernesto Laclau emphasises that mass mobilisation in populist movements hinges on creating a “chain of equivalence”. This chain links various demands and issues to a central symbol or signifier that can connect with a broad audience. By constructing this chain, seemingly disparate demands become unified under a more general umbrella, fostering a shared identity that mobilises and inspires the masses — precisely what transpired in South Africa.

Mass mobilisation was a potent force in South Africa’s liberation struggle against apartheid. Nelson Mandela’s words in No Easy Walk to Freedom (a collection of his articles, speeches, underground letters and trial transcripts) accurately predicted the impact of mass struggle in crushing apartheid.

The trajectory of mass mobilisation campaigns in pre-UDF South Africa

Mass mobilisation campaigns showcased the power of mobilising the masses to fight for freedom and equality. These campaigns include:

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) 1949 Programme led to the Defiance Campaign the following year that canvassed ideas for the Freedom Charter.

The 1955 adoption of the Freedom Charter in Kliptown, following nationwide urban and rural engagement with people about their views on the kind of South Africa they want to see after the demise of apartheid.

The 20 000-strong anti-pass Women’s March of 1956.

The support of mainly African National Congress leaders during the Treason Trial from 1956 to 1961.

The 1957 Alexandra and Evaton bus boycotts.

The Black Conscious Movement (BCM) mobilisation of communities, workers and students circa 1972 around “Black is Beautiful” and “Black Power” influenced the 1976 anti-Afrikaans protests that started in Soweto and spread nationwide.

The 1973 Durban workers’ strikes against low wages and poor working conditions.

The 1974 pro-Frelimo rallies by the Black People’s Convention (BPC) and the South African Students’ Organisation (SASO).

The 1976 Soweto student uprising against the Afrikaans language as an instruction medium in schools for Black students.

The 1979 formation of the Soweto Civic Association from the Committee of Ten after escalating apartheid regime repression. This marked the mushrooming of residents and civic organisations nationwide — including the Cape Areas Housing Action Committee (CAHAC) and Durban Housing Action Committee (DHAC) — later uniting as the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO).

UDF’s historical perspective

Mass-based organisations for residents, workers, students, women etcetera formed the United Democratic Front (UDF) on 20 August 1983 in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, to pursue their struggles at the local level. The focus was on raising daily bread-and-butter issues such as worker wages, costly housing, inferior education, segregated hospitals and women’s oppression, among others.

The UDF sought to coordinate the otherwise localised, disparate, and independent entities looking at their “confined” struggles from a narrow perspective. The umbrella body coordinated and connected these organisations into a formidable force with the single, shared pursuit of defeating apartheid while achieving their agenda and purpose.

The UDF experience remains a notable example of how mass mobilisation can lead to significant shifts in the political landscape and ultimately contribute to dismantling an oppressive system. The UDF’s strategy focused on inclusive participation, encouraging people of all races and backgrounds to stand together against apartheid. It transcended race and class barriers, uniting South Africans under a shared vision of a democratic and egalitarian society.

Mass mobilisation and the fall of apartheid

The UDF’s persistent protests and resistance exerted immense pressure on the apartheid government domestically and internationally. Mass gatherings, civil disobedience and peaceful defiance highlighted apartheid’s brutality, garnering global support for the anti-apartheid movement. Economic and diplomatic sanctions against the South African government further weakened apartheid, leading to negotiations with the ANC-led democratic forces and, eventually, the first democratic elections in 1994.

In the 1990s, the apartheid system began to crumble, leading to negotiations between the apartheid government and the ANC, apartheid’s primary political opponent. The UDF’s continued pressure on the apartheid government significantly pushed the talks towards a peaceful and democratic resolution, leading to the first representative elections in 1994, with Nelson Mandela as South Africa’s first black president. Thus, the slogan “Freedom in Our Lifetime” was realised.

The return of mass mobilisation

Mass mobilisation remains vital in achieving social and economic justice in post-apartheid South Africa. Challenges like income inequality and corruption in land reform, education and healthcare persist. Mass mobilisation has been instrumental in movements like the Treatment Action Campaign and Fees Must Fall, driving policy changes and raising awareness about critical issues.

As the UDF40 anniversary approaches, communities and organisations can commemorate the day and promote mass mobilisation by organising events, door-to-door outreaches, public meetings, seminars, webinars, radio broadcasts and social media campaigns. Emphasising the importance of defending hard-won freedoms and democracy will encourage citizen participation, government accountability and societal transformation.

Conclusion

Mass mobilisation has historically been a powerful force in South Africa’s struggle for liberation, delivering incremental victories for the masses, raising political consciousness, and playing a crucial role in achieving social and economic justice in democratic South Africa. Past campaigns and coordinating efforts have shown us we can build a united front that fosters active citizenry, transformation, and accountability — honouring the legacy of the UDF and working for a brighter future for all.

Fundamentally, the UDF40 project calls for the reclaiming of our hard-won democracy and the defence of the values and principles of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. It is a call to us that we cease to be observers of the changes that impact our own lives. To do so, every citizen must register to vote in next year’s general elections. In a constitutional democracy, the only way we can defend that democracy and the constitution is to participate in a free and fair election, choosing representatives who are accountable to us.

To close with Laclau, the UDF40’s “chain of equivalence” is “an active citizenry, transformation, and accountability — for a better life for all South Africans”.