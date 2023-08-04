New Balance: promoting a balanced and healthy lifestyle

Fitness training is best performed with the right footwear, to prevent injuries.

A morning of fitness, fun and celebration at the Mall of Africa

Last Saturday the Mall of Africa came alive as 75 fitness enthusiasts gathered to participate in an invigorating boot camp event sponsored by New Balance. This was part of celebrating the grand re-launch of the Mall of Africa New Balance store. Hosted by renowned fitness experts and New Balance ambassadors Vicky Rüger and Monique Lopes, the boot camp aimed to inspire individuals to embrace their unique fitness journeys as part of the global New Balance campaign, Run Your Way.

The re-launch proved to be a resounding success, with attendees eager to explore the wide range of products, including sports and lifestyle New Balance products. The event also promoted a healthier lifestyle, strengthened the fitness community and left participants inspired. Following the intense sessions, everyone was treated to delicious smoothies and rejuvenating sports massages, rewarding their dedication and efforts.

Building strength before running

Rüger taught the participants about the importance of strength work, especially as a runner. “Running is a very high impact sport and most runners don’t just run. It is really important that you spend time in the gym to ensure you have strong muscles,” she said. Having stronger muscles will lead to stronger bones and ligaments and this is likely to prevent injuries.

She also taught them about types of exercises that can help with running. “It is all about embracing the runner that you are; it doesn’t matter your age, size, shape, or fitness level,” said Rüger. “It’s all about breaking the stigma about running; just being able to run the way you want and embracing the fact that exercising is a huge privilege.”

The right foot

Choosing the right running shoes is also vital, Rüger said, adding that nowadays running shoes have technology in them that helps prevent injury. For instance, the sponge and foam used in most running shoes take the shock absorption of your knees and joints. The incorrect choice of shoes can cause blisters on your feet, knee injuries and can also lead to your body being misaligned, she said. “So having the right shoes is very important to prevent injury, but also so that you can get the most out of your workout.”

Participants at the boot camp event hosted by New Balance at the Mall of Africa.

Tips and tricks

• Fall in love with running

To cultivate a genuine love for running, approach it with a positive mindset and gradually build your endurance and enjoyment. Rüger initially considered running as a mere weight-loss tool, but she discovered the positive impact it could have on her life by re-evaluating her perspective and reigniting her love for the sport.

• Setting realistic goals

Set attainable goals that align with your current fitness level and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your runs. Explore different running routes, surfaces, and environments to keep your runs exciting and prevent monotony. Start by assessing your current fitness level and establish a baseline, then break down your larger goals into small, manageable steps.

• Establish a routine

Consistency is key for a healthy running lifestyle. Set a regular schedule to build discipline, optimise training and enhance overall wellbeing. Include a mix of distance runs, speed workouts, and recovery runs in your routine. Gradually increase mileage, and don’t forget to consider your diet as a vital component of your routine, as it fuels your body for optimal performance.

• Run your way

Discovering your ideal running style is crucial for enjoyment and peak performance. Pay attention to your body’s natural movement, foot strikes, stride length and cadence. Maintain proper posture, relax your shoulders, engage your core, and seek feedback from experienced runners or coaches for improvement. Embrace your uniqueness and trust what feels natural and effective for you.

• Prioritise self-care and recovery

Recovery is essential for a healthy running routine and performance development. Include rest days in your schedule and engage in active recovery activities like walking or swimming. Stretching, cross-training activities, proper nutrition, hydration and mental relaxation all contribute to your overall wellbeing and success as a runner.

• Join a running community

Enhance your running journey by finding a running buddy or joining a local running group. Connecting with like-minded individuals who share your passion for running not only enriches your social experience but also provides invaluable support and motivation.

• When your legs get tired, run with your heart

Rügers’ running journey exemplifies the transformative power of perseverance and self-discovery. Running is not just about reaching a destination; it is a path towards personal growth and fulfillment. By embracing running wholeheartedly and incorporating a well-balanced routine and strength training, you too can find joy and passion in the sport. — Thabo Mohlala

Join Vicky in her next ‘Run Your Way’ event at Croft & Co. For more information, visit:

@NewBalance_SA on Twitter.