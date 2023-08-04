New president for the SAIBPP

Fundi Mazibuko makes her inaugural speech at a SAIBPP gala dinner held at the Wanderers Club.

Fundi Mazibuko spearheaded the establishment of the SAIBPP Women’s Forum

Fundi Mazibuko, the new President of the South African Institute of Property Practitioners (SAIBPP), was inaugurated last night at a gala dinner held at the Wanderers Club. She is an accomplished serial entrepreneur with extensive experience in both the corporate and public sectors. Her diverse business portfolio includes ownership of a signage company and co-ownership of Fullserve Services, a facilities service provider, alongside her husband.

Mazibuko’s list of achievements is truly remarkable. She managed to complete her MBA at Henley Business School while successfully running her businesses and fulfilling her roles as a dedicated mother of three and a loving wife. Her exceptional work has been recognised with prestigious accolades, such as the Business Mover and Shaker of the Year award in 2013, and a nomination for the Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2016.

In addition to her successful entrepreneurial endeavours, Mazibuko is making an impact on the broader business community. She spearheaded the establishment of the SAIBPP Women’s Forum, demonstrating her commitment to empowering and supporting women in the industry. Their proudest achievement was the launch of Woman on Board, so that women could influence decisions made in the boardroom.

In her inaugural speech Mazibuko said: “As I look at the next generation, I fervently hope that they experience a better industry than we did. Over the past two days, we’ve engaged in profound discussions on how to truly feel and embrace transformation. We’ve dared to ask the tough question: ‘Where does the burden of transformation lie?’ This question demands that we take a deep introspective look at ourselves. While some might believe that it rests solely with our white counterparts, the real question is, what are we doing to ensure that transformation becomes our reality?

“True transformation calls for intentionality from every one of us. We need to hold hands and build an industry that is kind to black people, and build a legacy for a black people.”

About SAIBBP

SAIBPP is a prominent national voluntary professional association that represents over 2 500 members from the property sector and the built environment. Established in 1996, SAIBPP aims to address the under-representation of black individuals in the commercial property industry. As a registered B-BBEE Level 1 non-profit/social benefit company, SAIBPP’s primary objective is to drive transformation within the property sector through policy advocacy, education, training, enterprise support and development. Led by its CEO Kululwa Muthwa, a seasoned board of directors from the property industry and built environment, and dedicated committee members and office staff, SAIBPP continues to be a driving force for positive change in the industry.