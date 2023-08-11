Joburg Theatre announced as home of 2023 Basadi in Music Awards

The event will be an extraordinary celebration of female talent in the music industry

The prestigious Joburg Theatre has been named the official home of the highly anticipated 2023 Basadi in Music Awards (BIMA). The event, set to take place on 12 August 2023, promises to be an extraordinary celebration of female talent in the music industry, with renowned media personality Khanyi Mbau as the host.

Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, CEO of Joburg City Theatres, said: “Empowering voices, celebrating brilliance. We are proud to be the home of the Basadi in Music, a momentous celebration honouring the extraordinary talents and achievements of women in the music industry. From vocalists to producers, composers to executives, this groundbreaking event shines a spotlight on the exceptional contributions that women make, amplifying their impact and inspiring generations to come.

“We are delighted to be part of the movement that recognises and applauds the trailblazers, visionaries, and game-changers who continue to shape the soundtracks of our lives. Together, we are creating a harmonious world where every woman’s voice finds its rightful place.”

As Johannesburg’s leading arts and entertainment hub, Joburg Theatre provides the perfect backdrop for this remarkable occasion. The venue’s state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with the spirit of the Basadi in Music Awards. The ceremony will showcase the phenomenal achievements of women in the music industry, honouring their awe-inspiring talent, dedication and contributions.

BIMA CEO Hloni Modise said: “We are delighted to have Joburg Theatre as the official home of the Basadi in Music Awards. Joburg Theatre has long been a beacon of creativity and a venue where memorable performances and celebrations have occurred for decades. We are grateful that they have opened their doors to us, providing a world-class setting to honour and showcase the incredible talents of women in music. This partnership symbolises the power of collaboration and our shared commitment to uplifting and celebrating women in the industry.”

The complete list of nominees is available at www.basadiinmusicawards.co.za.

