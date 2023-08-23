Artificial intelligence transforms the world of wine into a realm of artistic expression 

This year’s Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild Auction Showcase – Unveiling the artistic journey behind each auction wine

The tasting notes, environmental factors, the science and the process of creating some of South Africa’s finest wines are being brought to life through unique art generated using artificial intelligence (AI) at this years’ Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild Auction Showcase. Each art piece will embody “The Art of Wine” — the deep creativity that goes into the winemaking process. This year explores the profound connection between wine and art, where every sip is a masterpiece and each wine collection is an artwork.

The 2023 auction showcases will be held in Cape Town (24 August 2023) and Johannesburg (30 August 2023), giving attendees the opportunity to taste the country’s leading wines and even participate in a wine and art auction, with all proceeds going to the Guild’s Protégé Development Programme.

Wine has the remarkable ability to elevate human senses, taking us on a sensory journey that transcends mere enjoyment. It is a testament to this notion that certain wines are revered as works of art, and winemakers are celebrated as true artists. The theme for this year’s event, “The Art of Wine”, delves into the intricate details of the winemaking process, unravelling the skill, imagination and environment that contribute to the creation of each exceptional bottle.

“At this year’s auction showcase, Nedbank is delighted to once again bring to life the craftsmanship behind each winemaker, which will go beyond the conventional appreciation of wine. It is a celebration of the convergence of craftsmanship, culture, and creativity,” says Nthabiseng Matshekga, Nedbank Executive Head for Group Marketing. “Nedbank invites you to join us for an extraordinary experience that will awaken your senses and deepen your understanding of the artistry behind every sip.”

At the auction showcase, each wine becomes a canvas, a reflection of the winemaker’s artistic journey. To visually encapsulate this unique process, Nedbank has collaborated closely with each winemaker to create a series of prompts based on each wine’s evolution. These prompts will then be transformed into bespoke artworks through the innovative use of AI art generation. The result will be a visual representation of the intricate artistic process that has culminated in every bottle of wine, a true embodiment of The Art of Wine.

“Every sip is a revelation, a culmination of dedication, innovation, and passion,” notes Gordon Newton Johnson, distinguished winemaker and chair of the Cape Winemakers Guild. “Through The Art of Wine, we invite you to witness the essence of our craft, as each wine tells a unique story and imparts a one-of-a-kind sensory experience.”

The Art of Wine beckons all wine enthusiasts, collectors, and connoisseurs to immerse themselves in an unparalleled journey of taste, aroma and creativity. This is an invitation to celebrate the seamless union of wine and art, where each bottle is a masterpiece and every sip a revelation.

The Nedbank and Cape Winemakers Guild Auction Showcases will take place on the following dates:

Cape Town Auction Showcase

Date: Thursday 24 August 2023.

Time: 6pm

Venue: CTICC 1, Jasminium Conservatory.

Website: Cape Town Auction Showcase

Johannesburg Auction Showcase

Date: Wednesday 30 August 2023.

Time: 6pm

Venue: Nedbank Atrium, Nedbank, Sandton.

Website: Johannesburg Auction Showcase

Guests attending the auctions will experience the wines going under the hammer at the 2023 Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild Auction. Past auction wines and flagship wines from Guild members will also be available, and the showcase will feature a silent auction of signed, past CWG and flagship wines to raise funds for the Guild’s Protégé Programme. For more information visit https://nedbankcwg.co.za/.