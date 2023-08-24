Request for proposals (Consulting Services) to review the EMP for the Orange-Senqu River mouth estuary 

Support for the Orange-Senqu River Strategic Action Programme Implementation
- The Orange-Senqu River Commission (ORASECOM) secured funding from the Global Environment Fund (GEF) through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to implement a project which seeks to strengthen joint management capacity for the basin-wide Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) implementation and demonstrating environmental and socio-economic benefits of an ecosystem-based approach to water resources management through the implementation of Strategic Action Programme (SAP) priority actions in the Orange-Senqu River.
- ORASECOM SAP project is supporting the Orange-Senqu River Basin member states through ensuring that critical ecosystem of the transboundary Orange-Senqu River Mouth is rehabilitated and sustainably managed, by improving the condition of the River Mouth salt marshes, enhancing the estuary nursery function (stock status of collapsed/over-exploited fish species) and by improving the water quality of the river.
- ORASECOM seeks to recruit a consulting team to undertake the following:
a) Review the Estuary Management Plan (EMP) for the Orange River Mouth
- The Terms of References (ToRs) for the above consultancy can be downloaded from the ORASAECOM Website (www.orasecom.org). Queries relating to the ToRs may be addressed through writing to Mr. Michael Ramaano, [email protected] with a copy to [email protected] and [email protected]. no later than 1600hrs on 15 September 2023.
- Proposals and/or Expression of Interest must be received by emails: [email protected] with a copy to [email protected] and [email protected] not later than 27 September 2023 before 16:00 hours, Pretoria Local Time.
- The submission must specifically mention the title of the consultancy being applied for.