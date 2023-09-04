2023 Rugby World Cup – Can the Springboks get back-to-back wins?

You can profit from this exciting tournament by placing responsible bets

The Springboks are one of the most iconic and successful rugby teams in the world. They have won three Rugby World Cups, in 1995, 2007 and 2019, and have a rich history of producing legendary players and memorable moments. The upcoming 2023 Rugby World Cup in France will be another opportunity for them to showcase their talent and passion on the global stage.

Overview of the Springboks’ performance

The Springboks are currently ranked second in the world, behind Ireland. They have had a mixed bag of results in 2023 so far, with some promising signs but also some inconsistency. They started the year with a 2-1 series win over Wales but then lost to France in Paris. They bounced back with a 32-29 win over the All Blacks in Cape Town but then lost to Argentina in Salta.

Despite their inconsistent results, they have shown some promising signs in 2023. They have a strong forward pack, and their backs are starting to click. The Springboks will be looking to build on their recent form in the lead-up to the Rugby World Cup in France in October.

Some of the key performers for the Springboks in 2023

Elrigh Louw: The young loose forward has been one of the Springboks’ standout players in 2023. He has been a force in the scrums and has also made some big carries.

Damian Willemse: The versatile back has been in good form for the team this year. He has played at fullback, flyhalf and centre, and has been a reliable performer in all positions.

Handré Pollard: The experienced flyhalf has been the Springboks’ leading scorer in 2023. He has kicked 60 points in five Tests, including a 22-point haul against the All Blacks.

Analysis of pool stage opponents

The Springboks have been drawn in Pool B, alongside Scotland, Ireland, Tonga and Romania. This is a tough group, with two other top-tier teams and two potential banana skins. The Springboks have a good record against Scotland, having won 23 of their 27 meetings, but they have lost four of their last five matches against Ireland, who are ranked first in the world.

Although Tonga and Romania are underdogs, the Springboks cannot afford to underestimate them or take them lightly. They will need to be at their best in every game to secure a top spot in the pool and avoid a possible quarter-final clash against another top opponent.

Opportunities for profit

Potential challenges and obstacles

The Springboks face several challenges and obstacles in their quest to retain the Rugby World Cup title. Some of them are:

Strong pool stage opponents

As we just mentioned, the Springboks will have to overcome some formidable opponents in the pool stage, especially Scotland and Ireland, who are both capable of upsetting them.

Injuries and squad depth

South Africa has suffered some injuries to key players in recent times, such as Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Faf de Klerk. These players are expected to recover in time for the World Cup, but there is always a risk of further injuries or setbacks during the tournament.

Mental and physical fatigue

The Springboks have had a gruelling schedule since 2019, playing in two Rugby Championships, a Lions series, and several other tests. They have also had to cope with the challenges of travelling during a pandemic, such as quarantine protocols, bio-bubbles and limited crowds. These factors could take a toll on their mental and physical fitness, and affect their performance and morale.

What to expect

The Springboks have a realistic chance of winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup, as they have proven themselves to be a formidable force in world rugby. They have a talented and experienced squad, a winning mentality and a proven game plan. However, they also face some tough competition, some potential pitfalls, and some high expectations. They will need to overcome these challenges and obstacles to achieve their goal of becoming the first team to win back-to-back Rugby World Cups.

