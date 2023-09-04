Controversial plays of ‘Jogo Bonito’ that fans love – but FIFA not so much

FIFA’s limitations have resulted in football becoming more boring and predictable

Jogo Bonito, or “beautiful game”, is traditionally a term that describes the style and philosophy of Brazilian football. It is based on flair, creativity and improvisation, rather than rigid tactics and physicality. Jogo Bonito has produced some of the most memorable and spectacular plays in football history, such as Pele’s dummy against Uruguay in 1970, Zico’s backheel against New Zealand in 1982, and Romario’s lob against Sweden in 1994.

However, FIFA, the governing body of world football, has banned some of the plays and techniques that made it possible, and this has a negative impact on the game and its fans.

The most controversial prohibitions

Jogo Bonito is a style that has captivated most fans around the world for decades, as it showcases the artistry and unpredictability of the game. And even if we can argue that some prohibitions by FIFA are probably well-founded, the following two are the most controversial ones:

The rabona

A rabona is a technique where a player kicks the ball with their back leg crossed behind their front leg. It is usually done when the player’s preferred foot is on the wrong side of the ball, or when they want to surprise or confuse the opponent. Some of the players who have used it successfully are Ricardo Quaresma, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik Lamela.

For example, Lamela scored a stunning rabona goal from outside the box for Tottenham Hotspur against Asteras Tripolis in 2014. However, FIFA considers the rabona a dangerous play and has penalised players who attempt it. For instance, Quaresma was booked for a rabona cross for Besiktas against Bursaspor. Most fans and betters alike will argue that the rabona is a skillful and artistic expression that should be encouraged rather than discouraged.

The elastico

An elastico is a dribbling move where a player flicks the ball with the outside of their foot, then quickly changes direction and touches it with the inside. It is also known as the flip-flap or the snake bite. It is a very effective way to beat defenders and create space. Some of the players who have mastered it are Rivelino, Ronaldinho and Neymar.

For example, Ronaldinho performed an amazing elastico to nutmeg Sergio Ramos for Barcelona against Real Madrid in 2005. However, FIFA deems the elastico an unsporting behaviour and has warned players not to use it. In 2018, Neymar was criticised by FIFA's technical director Marco van Basten for using the elastico too much at the World Cup. Once again, fans love this play and consider it a clever and deceptive way to beat defenders and create chances.

Negative consequences

One of the reasons why FIFA's limitations on Jogo Bonito hurt football is that they cause the loss of creativity and flair in the game. FIFA has implemented rules and regulations that have restricted the freedom and expression of players who practise Jogo Bonito.

The previous controversial moves are examples of how Jogo Bonito players use their imagination and skill to create opportunities and advantages in the game. However, by discouraging or punishing these moves, FIFA is taking away the element of surprise and spectacle that makes football more exciting.

When fans see players perform these moves, they are more likely to appreciate them scoring or assisting goals, or winning awards or accolades. However, when these moves are banned or penalised, fans lose interest as they are less likely to see them produce something extraordinary or unexpected.

FIFA’s limitations on Jogo Bonito have also influenced most teams and players to adopt similar styles and strategies that are more pragmatic and defensive than creative and offensive. This means that most teams and players play in a way that is more cautious and conservative than adventurous and expressive.

This results in football becoming more boring and predictable, with fewer goals, fewer surprises and fewer variations. For example, in the 2018 World Cup, only 2.64 goals were scored per match on average, which is lower than the previous three editions. Those figures didn’t improve at all for the Qatar 2022 edition.

A possible solution

