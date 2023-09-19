His and hers…the new HUAWEI WATCH GT4 for men and ladies soon to launch in South Africa.

This pioneering smartwatch blends in elements of traditional luxury watches

HUAWEI has made a resounding splash with the grand reveal of its latest addition to its acclaimed HUAWEI WATCH GT series, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4, in anticipation of the upcoming launch in South Africa. Right on cue, this cutting-edge timepiece has made its debut amid the tech frenzy, promising to uphold the series’ tradition of excellence, including its record-breaking two-week battery life. This time it comes with an array of impressive features and introduces two brand-new designs: the Octagonal and Pendant styles, tailored to suit different tastes and sizes.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 elevates the game with enhanced TruSeen™ 5.5+ heart rate monitoring and the introduction of the all-new Stay Fit app. This app empowers users to take charge of their fitness journey by meticulously tracking calories and managing weight, ushering in a new era of health and fitness monitoring.

Classic design with modern technology

HUAWEI is perhaps one of the few brands that have been pioneering smartwatches that blend the elements of traditional luxury watches with innovative and modern-looking designs. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 lives up to this and is available in two unique designs in two sizes, a larger 46mm version with an octagonal bezel design and a smaller 41mm version with a pendant design.

For those who want that polished, chiselled look of the octagonal design but desire all the smart, convenient features of the smartwatch, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 in the 46mm has the perfect balance. On the other hand, the smaller 41mm version is designed to look like a bracelet for an understated minimalist look — almost like a jewellery statement piece that complements a cocktail look or a casual dress-down denim outfit.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 will be available in six different colourways, with easy-to-swap HUAWEI Easyfit Straps and thousands of watch faces to choose from. Anyone who enjoys experimenting with different styles will benefit from the product’s vast design offerings.

Two-week-long battery life

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 offers exceptional battery life, with up to 14 days of usage on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 46mm and seven days on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 41mm. This extended battery life ensures that you can rely on your watch for continuous usage without frequent recharging.

The look and feel of the new HUAWEI WATCH GT4 for men…designed for different needs!

New and improved health monitoring featuring new functions

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 also introduces new health monitoring features, with upgrades to the watch’s sensor for even better precision. Notably, the new TruSeenTM 5.5+ will provide more accurate readings and in-depth analysis of the wearer’s physiological metrics while leveraging the power of AI algorithms.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 incorporates a multi-channel signal enhancement algorithm rooted deep in the HUAWEI-exclusive AI learning, ensuring the most accurate heart rate readings possible. This also enhances existing sports features and sleep monitoring features, enabling users to have a comprehensive overview of their health and sleep cycle.

Stay active with HUAWEI’s new fitness features

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 also offers comprehensive support for calorie and weight management. With calorie counting, calorie deficit monitoring and weight control plans, this feature assists users achieve their health goals. It includes a calorie alert to keep you on track with your calorie targets and displays your current calorie intake versus your set goal in a clean and intuitive interface. The watch supports Paddle in its sports modes and over 100 different sports modes and workout types.

Variety galore for the ladies too as Huawei launches different variants of the HUAWEI WATCH GT4.

HUAWEI has rolled out an enticing promotional offer for the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4. By registering, customers will receive promotional gifts worth R2 500. This offer is valid for a limited time only, so hurry up and register on the HUAWEI official website today! Ts and Cs apply.