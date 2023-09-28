Introducing an unrivalled journey of flavour with Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami

Master Blender Emma Walker and world-renowned Chef Kei Kobayashi set out to create a blend that encapsulates an enigmatic taste

South Africa’s whisky aficionados have a reason to celebrate as the world-renowned Scotch whisky brand, Johnnie Walker, unveils its latest masterpiece — Johnnie Walker Elusive Umami. The limited edition offering will be available in South Africa from October 2023 for discerning palates. This collectible release is a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation and the art of whisky craftsmanship.

Master Blender, Emma Walker, along with world-renowned Chef Kei Kobayashi, set out on an epicurean journey of flavour discovery to create a blend that encapsulates the enigmatic taste of Umami. The result is an expression of sumptuous taste, complexity and transportive depth; a beautiful balance of savoury-sweet qualities. This new addition to the Johnnie Walker portfolio pays homage to the brand’s heritage while embracing innovation, resulting in a symphony of flavours that truly excites the palate.

Derived from the Japanese term meaning pleasant savoury taste, Johnnie Walker Umami is known for its rich and complex flavours that invites connoisseurs on an unparalleled journey, painting the palate with a symphony of opulent and robust flavours that are unique to Johnnie Walker’s master blend. With notes of dried fruits, dark chocolate, and hints of seaweed, this exceptional blend tantalizes the palate, leaving a lasting impression of sophistication and elegance.

“Johnnie Walker Elusive Umami is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of whisky craftsmanship. We believe that great whisky is an exploration of flavours and a celebration of taste, and Umami embodies this philosophy perfectly. It’s an invitation to savour a journey of complexity and depth, inspired by the culinary world’s most elusive taste” says Thembeka Mgobozi, Innovation Manager at Diageo South Africa.

Johnnie Walker Umami will be available for purchase at select liquor retailers nationwide. Whether savoured neat, on the rocks, or as a key ingredient in expertly crafted cocktails, this fine whisky promises an unforgettable journey into the realm of flavour.

