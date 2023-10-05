There’s no place like (Optimi) Home

Impaq Homeschooling offers learners a flexible schedule, while the Impaq Online School offers a more structured approach

Home is more than just a physical space. It is a sense of belonging, comfort, and security. At Optimi Home, we create an environment where Grade R to 12 learners can feel right at home.

Make yourself at home

Optimi Home offers two distinct offerings: Impaq Homeschooling and the Impaq Online School. This allows learners to pick a learning pace that works for them.

Impaq Homeschooling offers learners a flexible schedule, while the Impaq Online School offers a more structured approach, where qualified teachers present daily online classes according to a fixed schedule.

Find peace of mind

Both Impaq Homeschooling and the Impaq Online School provide learners with quality CAPS-aligned lesson material and resources. Our lesson material has been developed by experts in their relevant fields. With more than 20 years of experience, you can rest assured that our content meets the standards as set out by the Department of Basic Education.

Get all the support you need

If you opt for Impaq Homeschooling, we provide detailed facilitators’ guides to help you facilitate the learning process at home. Our education specialists are always on hand to help with academic queries.

At the Impaq Online School, our qualified teachers guide learners through the content during live online classes and answer learners’ academic questions in real time.

Take the stress out of assessments

Homeschool parents will receive all the CAPS-aligned assessment components, such as tasks, tests and examinations, that your child needs to write to complete the grade. At the Impaq Online School, our teachers ensure learners complete the necessary assessments.

All Grade 10 to 12 Impaq learners are registered with the examination board, SACAI, accredited by Umalusi. This means that learners who complete their matric through Optimi Home will receive the National Senior Certificate (NSC), just like they would have if they had attended a public school.

Get on like a house on fire

When you register with Impaq Homeschooling, you not only join the largest homeschooling curriculum provider in South Africa, but you join a family of over 30 000 learners. We have several Facebook groups that learners and parents can join to connect with other homeschoolers.

At the Impaq Online School, learners are sorted into homerooms and enjoy a year-long journey with their teachers and classmates. Learners also have many opportunities to collaborate while working through their daily lessons.

Be your true self

We encourage our learners to explore the vast array of options available to them. That’s why we offer various elective subjects in Grades 10–12. We also offer isiZulu as a First Additional Language for all grades.

At the Impaq Online School, we are committed to preparing learners for the ever-evolving world of tomorrow. Our classes focus on Computer Literacy and effective communication skills.

Nurture your body and mind

Discover the freedom of learning at your own pace with Impaq Homeschooling! Your learner can organise their own schedule to suit their needs*.

At the Impaq Online School, we prioritise learners’ overall wellbeing. Fitness classes are incorporated into the timetable, learners can access the It’sOK wellness app, and our experienced counsellor is always available for additional support.

*Grade 10 – 12 learners must follow a strict test and examination timetable.