Killers of the Flower Moon is said to be DiCaprio’s best work by far

Mollie Burkhart (Lily Gladstone) and Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) in a scene from Killers of the Flower Moon, a Martin Scorcese classic with an epic cast that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The trailer promises a feast of thrilling moments

Leonardo DiCaprio’s stellar acting career has had many memorable performances, with the psychological thriller Shutter Island standing out as my favourite, but Killers of the Flower Moon is set to top that.

Since its debut at the prestigious 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Killers of the Flower Moon has garnered widespread acclaim from critics, who have hailed it as a career-defining moment for DiCaprio.

In this ambitious three-and-a-half-hour cinematic journey, directed and co-written by the veteran Martin Scorsese — renowned for classics such as Taxi Driver, The Wolf of Wall Street and Goodfellas — DiCaprio steps into the shoes of Ernest Burkhart.

His character is the husband of Mollie Burkhart, played by the talented Lily Gladstone. She’s a Native American whose family becomes central to the shocking Osage murders that rocked Oklahoma in the tumultuous 1920s.

The film boasts an impressive cast, with Robert De Niro playing the role of William Hale, a wealthy rancher in Osage County and Burkhart’s uncle, and Jesse Plemons taking on the character of FBI agent Tom White.

Scorsese’s adaptation draws its inspiration from the nonfiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, penned by journalist David Grann.

But while the trailer promises a gripping thriller, there are concerns that it might not delve deeply enough into the rich culture and history of the Osage people. Scorsese’s visually stunning films sometimes prioritise visuals and action over the intricacies of storytelling.

Nonetheless, the trailer hints at promising cinematographic elements that will transport viewers seamlessly into the 1920s era, with a balanced and evocative colour palette and a costume design that enriches the overall experience.

The trailer is undeniably inviting, igniting anticipation among those who are eager to see if Killers of the Flower Moon will stand as DiCaprio’s best work to date. In Scorsese’s signature style, the film is expected to deliver intense highs that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Mark your calendars for Friday 20 October, when Killers of the Flower Moon is set to be released on Apple TV+ and Paramount Pictures. This collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated cinematic events of the year.

Lesego Chepape is a climate reporting fellow funded by the Open Society Foundation for South Africa.