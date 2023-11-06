Ugreen’s next-gen PowerRoam range of portable power stations electrify SA

The Ugreen PowerRoam 2200W 2048Wh LiFePO4 Portable Power Station.

They use LiFePO4 batteries — the batteries that today’s top electric vehicle manufacturers are using globally

Portable power stations are quieter than traditional generators and, unlike a UPS, they are able to use renewable energy from solar panels to generate power, and thus reduce the emissions associated with traditional sources of electricity generation. They are an excellent solution for anyone looking to stay connected while camping or at festivals, and in South Africa, with numerous outages, portable power stations are also indispensable in the home; these days, you can even run your washing machine on one!

Ugreen PowerRoam 1200W 1024Wh LiFePO4 Portable Power Station

Ugreen, which already provides a great range of power banks, recently expanded into the power product portfolio and is now selling PowerRoam Portable Power Stations as well as solar panels. Ugreen is already a trusted name in South Africa — its cables and computer accessories are sold in stores and online throughout the country.

What distinguishes Ugreen PowerRoam Portable power stations from the other big names in this space is the fact that they are powered by top quality batteries from BYD Electronics, a subsidiary of the BYD Company. Another subsidiary of BYD Company is BYD Auto, which produces electric vehicles. Ugreen has collaborated with BYD to develop, produce and distribute the PowerRoam range of LiFePO4 batteries — the batteries that today’s top electric vehicle manufacturers are using globally. Lithium ion phosphate batteries have a longer life span, require no maintenance, are extremely safe, they weigh less and have an improved discharge and charge efficiency.

In addition to the LiFePO4 battery technology, Ugreen PowerRoam Portable Power Stations have, among others, the following outstanding features:

UPS functionality

Five-year warranty

Fast-charging (1.3 hours on some models)

Best app available in this class (WiFi & Bluetooth)

3,000 life cycles to 80%

SA plugs and built-in surge protection

Those who work at home can experience peace of mind — the non-stop UPS function has an impressive response time of just 20 milliseconds, guaranteeing a seamless power transition so you can continue working without any interruptions. With a total output wattage of 2200W and multiple output ports, several devices can be powered at once. The recharge speeds are lightning fast: your PowerRoam will be 80% charged in less than an hour, and fully charged in less than an hour-and-a-half.

Ugreen 200w Solar Panel.

Should you feel like hitting the road, Ugreen’s solar panels and rugged, insulated carry bags are ideal for outdoor adventures, and are now available in South Africa. Charge up your PowerRoam from your car on your way to your holiday destination. Alternatively, set up the foldable Ugreen 200W Solar Panel with its user-friendly design and adjustable stand angles that cater to the changing positions of the sun throughout the day, and takes just six hours to charge up your PowerRoam. These innovative charging systems ensure that all your devices are ready to go, wherever you are.

SKUs and pricing

Ugreen PowerRoam Portable Power Station 680Wh/600W

RRP = R12 999

SKU = 25380-GS600





Ugreen PowerRoam Portable Power Station 1024Wh/1200W

RRP = R16 999

SKU = 25381-GS1200





Ugreen PowerRoam Portable Power Station 2048Wh/2200W

RRP = R28 999

SKU = 25382-GS2200





UGreen Carrying Bag for Portable power Station 1200W

