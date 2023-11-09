Tickets on sale for Incredible Season 2 of Betway SA20

Grammy award-winning Zakes Bantwini headlines opening match entertainment

When you combine world-class players, non-stop entertainment and unbeatable summer moments, you are guaranteed an incredible cricketing experience like no other, when Season 2 of Betway SA20 takes off on 10 January 2024.

After a successful inaugural season which captured the hearts of South African fans, Season 2 is primed to deliver a bigger and better experience. Welcome to sixes, welcome to summer, welcome to beats, braais and boundaries, welcome to family and welcome to fun. Welcome to Incredible!

It’s time for summer days and balmy nights, spectacular centuries, tumbling wickets, one-handed catches, dance-offs, kiss cams, kids cricket on the grass embankment, breath-taking sunsets and unforgettable memories. Featuring international superstars Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Moeen Ali and Nicholas Pooran, coupled with the best local talent, DJs on the decks and fans with unwavering “gees”, the stage is set to put on the most incredible shows of them all.

“The energy and passion our fans brought to Season 1 of Betway SA20 was truly unmatched, we can’t wait to feel the buzz in the stands once again,” Betway SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith said. “As we gear up for another season, fans can expect world-class cricket and entertainment that will leave you on the edge of your seat. It’s going to be an incredible ride!”

Popular 20 000 for R20 tickets promotion is back for Season 2

Fans have an opportunity to be a part of the action for only R20, with the return of the popular 20 000 tickets for R20 tickets promotion, which is only applicable to the first match at each venue. All tickets for the 30 round-robin matches are on sale across the six venues, and are available online at www.sa20.co.za or at the stadium ticket office.



The action kicks off when defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape host last season’s semi-finalists, Joburg Super Kings, at St George’s Park in Gqeberha for the opening match on Wednesday, 10 January 2024. The excitement goes beyond cricket, with Grammy award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini headlining the opening act at the home of the Orange Army.

Proteas legend AB de Villiers expects another thrilling edition of South Africa’s premier T20 League. “I can’t wait for the start of the new season,” he said. “I loved Season 1. There was fantastic cricket, great crowds and a real buzz in the stadium. SA20 was the place to be and I’m really looking forward to Season 2.’’

De Villiers features in the Season 2 TVC launched today. The ad marks the launch of the new tournament website and the opening of Season 2 ticket sales, and captures the essence of the SA20 experience as it celebrates the spirit of cricket, the culture of South Africa, and the joy of summer.

It’s time to get ready for Incredible cricket, Incredible entertainment, Incredible fans, and Incredible venues. Welcome to Incredible!

For more information, please visit our website at www.sa20.co.za