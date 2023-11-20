Transforming chronic disease management in support of World AIDS Day

Allegra guarantees that all patients, including those living with HIV and AIDS, experience personalised care

As we approach World AIDS Day on 1 December, Allegra Healthcare Management, an industry leader in health technology (health-tech), is collaborating with healthcare providers to redefine chronic disease management, with a specific focus on HIV and AIDS.

At the heart of this initiative lies Allegra’s unwavering commitment to centering the patient in the realm of their healthcare journey. Our belief is that the path to enhanced patient care starts with ensuring that individuals living with chronic diseases, including HIV and AIDS, receive the support they require.

This collaboration is made possible through the innovative health-tech solutions offered by Allegra, which are revolutionising the delivery of chronic disease management. The aim of this initiative is to guarantee that all patients including patients living with HIV and AIDS experience personalised care, including when their prescriptions for chronic medication need to be renewed.

To simplify the healthcare journey for a patient living with a chronic disease, a multidisciplinary team is required.

Medical Aid Patients: Who have provided consent to their courier pharmacy for the monthly delivery of their chronic medication. Polmed Medical Aid Members have been selected only for the pilot project (Allegra will roll this out to more medical aids in the upcoming months. Allegra HealthFindr: Online appointment scheduling software. Appointments are facilitated and conveniently made at a pharmacy clinic of the patient’s choice. IVC Nurse Practitioners: These dedicated professionals connect with patients, ensuring they remain well-informed, involved and supported throughout their healthcare journey. Allegra VirtualCare Telehealth Software: Our cutting-edge telehealth software connects patients and healthcare providers, offering a seamless platform for communication and care. Pathology: A critical facet of chronic disease management is requesting pathology tests, ensuring that essential blood work is conducted as an integral part of the treatment plan. Allegra WellScreen: Empowers nurses to conduct comprehensive health risk assessments, generating valuable insights into the patient’s overall wellbeing. An excellent platform for preventative care and early detection of chronic disease. Secure Electronic Scripts: Allegra guarantees the secure storage of patient scripts, with top-tier two-factor authentication to ensure privacy and security. The eScript Vault requires a secure API login from the system of the doctor who submitted the script to the vault and a secure API from the pharmacy system that retrieves the eScript from the vault. Users cannot access the Vault in any other way.

Allegra’s health-tech transforms pharmaceutical care delivery. We play a key role in simplifying chronic disease management, with a commitment to provide digital solutions to a multidisciplinary team of healthcare providers, commencing with HIV and AIDS as a chronic disease is a strategic choice that supports the 90/90/90 initiative in South Africa. Our commitment to improving the lives of those affected by this disease underscores our dedication to enhancing healthcare outcomes within our communities.

About Allegra Healthcare Management

Allegra Healthcare Management is a South African health technology company specialising in solutions for healthcare providers. Our comprehensive suite of health-tech solutions includes VirtualCare telehealth software, WellScreen health assessment tools and secure electronic script management.

Our mission revolves around making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and patient-centric. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, Allegra is dedicated to improving the lives of patients and healthcare providers alike.

As we approach World AIDS Day, Allegra together with our partners and healthcare providers are forging a path towards a brighter future in chronic disease management and medication adherence, reinforcing our standing as industry leaders in health technology. Together, we are making a difference, one patient at a time.

Jacobus Smit, Allegra ScriptPro Product Owner, says: “We invite all interested parties and healthcare providers who share our vision of patient-centric healthcare to join us on this journey. If you are enthusiastic about making an impact in the realm of chronic disease management, we encourage you to reach out to Allegra Healthcare Management and explore the possibilities of collaboration.”

For more information visit: https://allegra.co.za/home