Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 – Great innovative design, ultimate multitasking workhorse

With every new release, Samsung pushes the boundaries of innovation. The tech company strives to provide users with cutting-edge technology wrapped in sleek, stylish designs. This is further evidenced in the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, offering PC-like power in a portable design with an array of powerful features including a 7.6-inch big screen for the main display. It’s like having both a movie theatre and an exciting game console in your pocket.

Samsung has always been a trendsetter when it comes to smartphone aesthetics, and the Galaxy Z Fold5 continues this tradition by pushing the boundaries of design. One of the most striking aspects of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is its bold but slim design. With its glossy finish, the phone stands out while making a bold statement and also blending seamlessly with your personal style.

Samsung has managed to pack an impressive number of functionalities into a device that fits comfortably in your hand. When folded, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is compact and easy to carry, making it the perfect companion for those on the go. Yet, when unfolded, it transforms into a tablet-sized screen, providing an immersive experience for work or entertainment.

With its impeccable design, the Z Fold5 is a must-have for mobile tech enthusiasts whose busy schedules mean its portability will be one of its best qualities. Its folding mechanism allows it to easily slip into your pocket or purse, making it incredibly convenient for on-the-go individuals. With its compact form factor, you can carry it comfortably in the knowledge that you have an absolute marvel of a multitasking smartphone at hand. Whether you’re attending a business meeting or heading out for a night on the town, this phone effortlessly fits into and helps manage your lifestyle.

One of the standout features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is its power to give you easy access to more. Maximise productivity on a larger screen with the most advanced multitasking experience on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone yet. Stream, shop or browse across three windows at once with Multi Window1 and use the enhanced Taskbar2 to quickly view and switch between up to 12 apps including four most recent. While focusing on what you need to get done, use Hidden pop-up3 to keep an app running in the background, meaning you can update a work presentation in full screen and keep a text chat going with your colleagues in the background and quickly access via a floating pop-up.

For simple content sharing, you can use two-handed drag & drop4 to easily move content between apps and screens, enabling you to touch and hold a picture from a website with one finger and use another finger to tap open another app such as a Messenger and drag to share.

Of course, the Galaxy Z Fold5 doesn’t just excel in design and multitasking; it also delivers top-tier performance. Equipped with the latest hardware, including a powerful processor, ample RAM, and high-resolution displays, this smartphone is a beast when it comes to multitasking, gaming and content consumption.

The camera system on the Galaxy Z Fold5, which includes the main 50MP wide-angle camera is impressive and adept at capturing stunning photos and videos in a variety of lighting conditions. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or just love sharing moments with friends and family, the camera capabilities of the Fold5 will not disappoint.

Check the trade-in offers available.

For more info, visit: https://www.samsung.com/za/smartphones/galaxy-z-fold5/

1 Certain applications may not support Multi Window or App Pair.

2Taskbar feature supported on the Main Screen only.

3 Certain applications may not support Hidden Pop-up.

4 Certain applications may not support two-handed drag and drop.