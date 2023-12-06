SAA, Discovery unveil premium lounge

Elevating the travel experience to new heights

South African Airways (SAA) and Discovery recently unveiled the completion of a landmark refurbishment of their premium airport lounge, a first-of-its-kind at OR Tambo International Departures. This newly revitalised space is a cornerstone in realising their joint vision of providing exceptional luxury and convenience for travellers.

Discovery Bank Purple, Black, and Platinum cardholders can now join SAA Business class passengers and Star Alliance Gold members in accessing The Lounge and the airline’s local flight network on the Vitality Travel platform.

“Understanding that business and leisure travellers prioritise fast-track services, lounge access, and round-the-clock assistance, we’ve meticulously integrated these elements into our Discovery Bank offerings,” said Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank. “Our goal is to ensure our clients’ journeys are not only comfortable and convenient, but also enriched with these essential features as well as additional benefits.”

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official opening of The Lounge to the public, SAA’s Chief Commercial Office, Tebogo Tsimane said: “South African Airways recognises that for us to move forward, a private partnership is very important. So, this project becomes a template for all the other projects that SAA will embark on. The only way we can turn around SAA into a profitable airline is to recognise that we can succeed with strong partnerships.”

A fusion of elegant design, exceptional coffee, and inspiring art

The premium pre-flight experience at OR Tambo International was co-created with interior architects at IHBAZA to accommodate different traveller profiles — whether it’s businesspeople seeking a productive workspace, seasoned international tourists looking for a moment of relaxation and refreshment, or young families needing a space to connect or unwind as they wish — for an unlimited amount of time.

The Lounge blends experience and interior design seamlessly, from the copper-clad concierge pods to mood-setting smart lighting and aeronautical-inspired design elements. A variety of thoughtfully laid out sections including focus booths, private suites, quiet meeting rooms and open-plan seating areas cater to every traveller’s preference.

Guests are invited to embark on a delightful refreshment journey, where they can savour a buffet-style selection of dishes throughout the day, enjoy a five-star coffee experience from the newly imported La Marzocco espresso machines, and sip on expertly curated cocktails and mocktails on request.

Art lovers will be captivated by the collections of works by emerging and established artists selected by art curators to inspire and invigorate.

Accessing the ultimate travel experience with Vitality Travel

Through the new Discovery Account, all Discovery Bank clients and Vitality members have access to the Vitality Travel platform and all the benefits of discounted travel.

Discovery Bank Black and Purple cardholders enjoy added value with exclusive access to the Discovery Priority Fast Track at OR Tambo and Cape Town International airports, along with entry to over 1 200 airport lounges worldwide, through loungekey access. To gain access to The Lounge, members can conveniently generate a voucher directly in their Discovery Bank app.

A commitment to the future of travel

A haven of luxury and comfort for the sophisticated traveller at the airport, The Lounge exemplifies the company’s dedication to creating the ultimate travel experience using intuitive design. “The refurbishment of our lounge marks a pivotal moment in our evolution, our vision of behavioural-driven design, and unwavering commitment to pioneering new standards in the travel industry,” said Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery Vitality.

“The Lounge is more than just an airport lounge; it’s a testament to our vision of behavioural-driven design that delights users at every touchpoint. Every aspect, from the opulent interiors and carefully selected art pieces to the exceptional food and beverage offering, is deliberately chosen to elevate the travel experience of our guests.”

By creating an environment that is intuitive, visually captivating, and bespoke, Discovery and SAA have not just elevated the pre-flight experience but have set a new standard for what an airport lounge can be.

“Each Discovery business is driven by our core purpose to make people healthier and share value with our clients. This is reflected in Vitality Travel. Our vision is to make travelling, for any purpose, more accessible, enjoyable, and affordable — while in turn incentivising behaviours that are good for the individual and the Bank,” Kallner added.