Sculpt, shine, sizzle: UniQ Brows’ guide to effortless summer beauty

South Africa's brow queen, Unaiza Suliman, founder of UniQ Brows.

Embrace an elevated standard of beauty this festive season

Time is a precious commodity, and self-care is not just a luxury but a necessity. UniQ Brows invites every woman who recognises the value of grooming as an essential act of self-love to delve into these must-try summertime treatments. Our efficient and effective beauty solutions are designed for the modern woman who refuses to compromise on sophistication in her quest for timeless radiance. UniQ gives us some summer beauty tips that are efficient, effective and embody the ultimate act of self-care.

Permanent makeup: Timeless precision for lasting elegance

Immerse yourself in sophistication with permanent makeup. From flawlessly applied eyeliner to enduringly luscious lips, these enhancements deliver a polished look that withstands the elements, providing you with an immaculate appearance without needing constant touch-ups. Elevate your aesthetic to unparalleled grace.

MediPedi: The VIP treatment your feet deserve

Our DMK MediPedi is the only advanced foot treatment for you. It’s 100% anti-bacterial and 100% anti-fungal, and removes the rough, dry, hard skin build-up for fabulous feet all summer long.

Stunning piercings: Tradition meets modern artistry

UniQ Brows introduces a curated collection of stunning piercings that seamlessly meld tradition with contemporary flair. From delicate ear cuffs to bold nose rings, each piece is a testament to artistry in adornment, reflecting the strength and sophistication of African heritage. Allow your piercings to be a curated expression of your refined aesthetic. To embrace all the summertime fun you’ve already planned, book your piercings a couple of weeks before you leave for your holiday.

UniQ Brows magic: Precision enhancement for a timeless appeal

Embrace the transformative power of UniQ Brows’ eyebrow solutions. A quick fix, our precision ensures that your eyebrows remain an exquisite frame for your countenance, impervious to the effects of the summer sun. For a beautiful, quick fix with lasting results, the popular brow lamination is a must for full, beautifully designed brows. Elevate your facial symmetry and define your presence with brows that stand as a timeless work of art.

Sun-kissed glow: Meticulously crafted radiance without compromise

Uniq Brows redefines the pursuit of radiance with meticulously crafted bronzers and highlighters as the sole distributors of Sameer Khouzami. Achieve a sun-kissed glow that captivates the eye with a few brush strokes.

Lash extensions and brow laminations: Effortless glamour with every blink

Elevate your gaze further with UniQ Brows’ exquisite lash extensions and brow laminations. Revel in the allure of long, luscious lashes that frame your eyes with natural elegance, and indulge in the sculpted perfection of laminated brows that stay impeccably in place.

Cool sculpting fat freezing: Precision body sculpting for a confident silhouette

UniQ Brows introduces the latest innovation in body contouring with cool sculpting fat freezing. Bid farewell to stubborn pockets of fat as this non-invasive procedure sculpts your physique, revealing the contours you desire. Enjoy the benefits of a toned silhouette without the downtime of traditional procedures, ensuring you step into summer with confidence and grace.

Embrace an elevated standard of beauty this summer that means no downtime at all. From enduring elegance to refined relaxation, timeless adornments, masterful radiance, and innovative body sculpting, enjoy summer 2023 your way with UniQ Brows.

