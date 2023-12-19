From despair to hope: how to transform job loss into opportunity

Dr Linda Meyer

While it is stressful to lose your job, it can open new doors for you

In our current economic climate, many South Africans are dealing with the harsh reality of losing their jobs. Experiencing job loss, whether due to retrenchment or dismissal, marks a significant and often distressing turn in an individual’s career and life. While emotionally taxing, this situation can also serve as a critical point for personal reflection, adjustment and potential growth.

“Job loss in South Africa, especially in the context of retrenchment, is governed by specific legal frameworks designed to protect employees,” says labour expert Dr Linda Meyer, MD at IIE Rosebank College.

“The Labour Relations Act and Basic Conditions of Employment Act outline the rights and entitlements of employees in these situations, including provisions for fair procedures, severance pay, and the possibility of recourse through mechanisms like the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA). Understanding these legal rights is crucial for individuals facing job loss,” she says.

Get help if you need it

Emotionally, the impact of losing a job can range from shock and disbelief to anxiety about prospects, notes Dr Meyer.

“Individuals need to acknowledge these feelings and, if required, seek support from family, friends or professionals. This period also presents an opportunity to reassess career goals and aspirations, possibly leading to a reorientation in one’s professional trajectory.”

From a practical standpoint, those who have lost their jobs must consider immediate financial implications and plan accordingly. This includes understanding entitlements such as severance packages and accessing support mechanisms like Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) benefits.

“While losing a job in South Africa’s current economic climate is challenging, it also opens doors to new opportunities and pathways. It can be a time for skill development, exploring new career directions, or even entrepreneurship.”

There are several insights and strategies to help individuals navigate job loss and emerge with new perspectives and plans. These include:

Understanding the emotional impact

Job loss can sever the anchors of identity and routine, unleashing waves of frustration, sadness and a sense of injustice. Navigating this emotional maelstrom involves embracing these feelings, allowing a cathartic processing rather than suppression. In this crucial phase, the solidarity of family and friends or the empathetic ear of a professional counsellor can be invaluable. Key in dealing with the emotional fallout is to not lose hope, but attempt to remain pragmatic.

Financial realignment

The journey through financial realignment after job loss, especially retrenchment, requires careful navigation and an in-depth understanding of various financial entitlements and obligations. The primary focus should be on thoroughly assessing your financial situation, considering all potential income sources and obligations.

Severance pay is often a critical component of the financial support system for those who have been retrenched. Understand the terms of your severance package, which typically includes compensation based on years of service. This lump sum can provide temporary relief and should be factored into your immediate financial planning.

Retrenchment benefits can have significant tax implications. The South African Revenue Service (SARS) issues tax directives specific to severance benefits in South Africa. It’s essential to comprehend how these directives will affect your severance pay and overall tax liability. Consulting a tax advisor or utilising SARS resources can clarify how much of your severance will be taxable, helping you plan accordingly.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) offers temporary relief to those who have lost their jobs. You are likely eligible for these benefits if you have been contributing to UIF. Understanding the process of claiming UIF, the amount you are entitled to, and the duration of these payments is crucial. These benefits can provide a financial lifeline while you search for new employment opportunities.

With an understanding of your severance pay, tax implications and UIF benefits, the next step is to create a detailed budget. This budget should prioritise essential expenses like housing, utilities, food and healthcare. It’s also wise to cut back on non-essential spending and consider ways to stretch your financial resources.

If you have existing debts or financial obligations, consider how your changed financial situation impacts your ability to meet these commitments. Communicating with creditors or financial institutions to renegotiate terms or seek payment holidays can provide breathing space.

Planning for the future

In the ever-evolving job market of South Africa, keeping skills and qualifications current is paramount. This period can be an opportunity for upskilling or diversifying expertise, with numerous free or subsidised training programs at hand. Online courses and workshops also stand as vital tools in this skill-enhancement arsenal.

The end of one career chapter can be the prologue to another. Reflect on your journey — cherish the highs, learn from the lows and envisage what a new chapter might look like. This exploration might lead you down uncharted paths, from delving into growth sectors like technology and renewable energy to entrepreneurship.

Network, network, network

Job hunting is as much about who you know as what you know. Engage in industry events, fortify your digital presence on platforms like LinkedIn, and harness the power of specialised recruitment agencies. A tailored approach to your CV and cover letter is crucial — each application is a unique pitch of your professional story.

The absence of employment shouldn’t translate to a void in purpose or structure. Establishing a routine, balancing job hunting with skill development, and incorporating physical activity can sustain a sense of direction and momentum.

Investigate government-led initiatives and community support mechanisms for the unemployed. These resources are vital lifelines in this journey, from job centres and skills development workshops to business start-up programs.

Remain resilient and remember that each rejection, each closed door, edges you closer to the right opportunity. Maintain a lens of positivity and openness to new possibilities.

“Navigating the terrain of job loss in South Africa is undoubtedly challenging, yet it presents unique opportunities for personal and professional development,” says Dr Meyer.

“But while job loss is a challenge, it also marks a point of transition, offering a chance to redirect one’s career path. Legal protections are in place to ensure fair treatment, and there are multiple avenues for support and growth. In the dynamic South African job market, this phase should be viewed not as an endpoint but as a pivotal moment for new opportunities and professional evolution.”

About Dr Linda Meyer

Dr Linda Meyer is the Managing Director of the Independent Institute of Education’s Rosebank College and has held several executive roles in the public and private sectors. She is a serving member of the SAQA Board and a former CCMA Commissioner. She holds several qualifications, including a Doctor of Philosophy (RSA), Doctor of Business Administration (USA), Master of Business Administration (UK), Post Graduate Diploma in Management Studies (UK), Bachelor of Business Administration, B. Com (Law) and several other Diplomas, Higher Certificates and professional certifications.