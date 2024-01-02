Popular slots from current providers

Players are looking for an exciting gameplay, a cosy atmosphere and good winnings

Slot machines are the most popular gambling entertainment in all countries of the world. Some games deserve a detailed breakdown.

Wish Master from NetEnt

The plot of this magical slot involves a search for treasure. The slot machine was released in 2014. Its theoretical return rate is 96.65%, and the volatility level is at a high position. Sportsbooks in South Africa even hold tournaments based on this game.

The range of allowable bets is from 0.20 to 100 coins. Maximum for one spin gambler can win up to 450 000 game coins. Winning combinations can be formed in 30 directions.

The playing area has three rows, which are located on five reels. On one line the user can put from one to 10 coins, and the dignity of the coin is subject to manual adjustment by the player within the range of 0.01 to 0.5.

The slot supports the following additional functions:

Wild.

Scatter.

Group icons.

Expanding icons.

Cheap icons in the slot were presented in the form of four playing cards — Jack, Lady, King and Ace. Combos with these pictograms will bring the user a payout of five to 100 coins.

Medium-paying icons in the slot are Raven, Scorpion and Cheetah. For combinations with them, the player receives from 20 to 500 coins. The most lucrative icon is Cobra, bringing 30, 200 or 750 credits.

Cops n Robbers Millionaires Row from NOVOMATIC

This adventure-themed slot was developed by the provider in 2015. The size of the minimum bet in the game is 0.20 coins, and the maximum bet is limited to the amount of 40 game coins.

For one rotation, the user will be able to win a prize of up to 200 000 credits. The dispersion of the machine is at an average level, and its return rate in theory is 95%. The playing area provides five reels placed on three rows.

Payable combinations can be formed on 20 fixed lines. The machine is also characterised by the support of an abundant number of additional options, namely: Jackpot, Expanding symbols, Stacked icons, Bonus game, Doubling game and Free spins.

The storyline of the game provides confrontation of robbers with cops, and therefore the icons were made in the corresponding theme. The main icons have the form: Bomb, Safe, Guard, Gold bar, Bulldog.

For combinations with them, the player will be able to get a win from four to 1 000 credits. The last three icons can create combos of two pieces, and the rest from three pieces. Cheap icons traditionally have the appearance of playing cards from 10 to Ace.

Cops N Bandits by Playtech

This is another slot in the criminal genre, where bandits act as the main characters. It was introduced to the public in 2012. Maximum here you can win is 4 000 coins. On the spin you can bet from 0.30 to 12 coins.

The volatility of the slot is low, and the RTP is 95.31%. The playing field consists of three rows and five reels. Prize combinations are formed in 30 directions. Icons are in the form of: Handcuffs and a bag of money, Police badge, Bandits, Policeman and Brick wall. The maximum linear win is 4 000 credits.

Zombie Hoard by Microgaming

This automatic machine was released in 2019. It is dedicated to the theme of zombies. The slot has a medium variance, and its RTP reaches 95.92%. The size of the minimum bet in the game is 0.09 coins, and the maximum bet is 45 coins.

For one scroll the user can win up to 45 000 credits. The slot supports such bonus options as:

Freespins.

Wild and Scatter.

Groups of icons.

Game symbols are presented in the form of Zombies of different specialities — waitress, policeman and cook, as well as Brains, Slot Logo and playing cards. You can get up to 6 000 credits for a single combination. The icon in the form of the Logo is the Wild symbol and can substitute for others. It also forms combos in the amount of two pieces on the line.

The most popular among gamblers are slots in genres such as Magic, Adventure, Crime and Zombies. Such slot machines offer players an exciting gameplay, a cosy atmosphere and good winnings.