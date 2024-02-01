Epic unveiling: The long-awaited HONOR X9b 5G & HONOR X7b are now available in South Africa 

Experience cutting-edge technology coupled with unmatched durability

Global technology brand HONOR has today announced that the much-anticipated HONOR X9b 5G and HONOR X7b — the newest members to HONOR’s acclaimed X Series family of phones — are now on general sale across South Africa.

The HONOR X9b 5G combines stunning display durability, an expert-level camera and extensive battery life, all wrapped in a stylish design and powered by the latest hardware and software.

The HONOR X7b features a large 256GB storage, long-lasting 6 000mAh battery, 108MP Superior Main Camera, and an Ultra-Bright Display. The extended battery life and impressive hardware cater to a variety of needs throughout the day.

HONOR’s certified Ultra-bounce Anti-drop Display technology – an industry first

In an industry first, the HONOR X9b 5G has been awarded Five Star Overall Drop Resistance certification by SGS of Switzerland. This recognition is thanks to the HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display incorporated in the phone for the first time, providing all-round drop resistance for the screen as part of the 360° whole-device protection, helping the entire phone withstand drops onto any face or corner, even against hard surfaces like marble.

HONOR’s Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display combines innovative special materials used in the manufacturing of the display, along with — for the first time — three layers of protection around the screen, frame and internal compartments, helping to absorb impact if the phone is dropped from up to 1.5m, and ensuring resilience and strength. The three-layer protective structure also makes the HONOR X9b 5G splash-resistant and capable of working even after being submerged in water for 15 seconds.

All-day battery life

The HONOR X9b 5G’s durability extends to the battery, a long-lasting 5800mAh battery that enables day-long productivity, with the capability to power the device for up to three days from a single charge. Light, thin and large, the HONOR X9b 5G’s battery retains a market-leading 80% of its capacity, even after 1 000 charge cycles.

Upgraded hardware and software

The HONOR X9b 5G runs on the powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, providing exceptional performance; it is able to handle the most intensive tasks with ease.

On the software side, the HONOR X9b 5G comes with the advanced Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 pre-installed, providing a more intelligent and convenient experience for users, through features such as HONOR Docs Suite and Magic Text. What’s more, consumers will have access to Google Mobile Services (GMS) where they can leverage all its related useful apps.

Expert photograph quality

To deliver a superior photography experience, the HONOR X9b 5G features a meticulously crafted triple camera system composed of a 108MP Lossless Capture Camera, a 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 2MP Macro Camera, enabling users to capture captivating images in incredible detail. The main camera is equipped with a high-performance motion capture engine and 3X zoom, for greater clarity and detail. The entire camera system is inspired by the intricate craftsmanship of luxury watches and jewellery.

Exceptional, human-centric display

The HONOR X9b 5G features an edgeless 6.78-inch AMOLED Curved Display [1] providing ultra-clear 1.5K resolution and 1.07 billion colours, with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, delivering smooth visuals that are sharp and full of detail whether you are playing fast-paced games, or just reading.

To benefit today’s always-on generation, who spend long hours on their smartphones, the HONOR X9b 5G also offers a number of professional eye protection features including 1920Hz PWM Dimming, Low Blue Light, Dynamic Dimming, and Circadian Night Display.

Design and Availability

The HONOR X9b 5G boasts a sleek and modern aesthetic design with meticulous craftsmanship and exquisite detail and is available in two colourways — Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black. While the HONOR X7b is available in Midnight Black and Flowing Silver.

The HONOR X9b 5G and HONOR X7b are available for purchase at your nearest MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C outlet at an exciting price of R12 999 and R6 499 respectively.

For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.hihonor.com/za/phones/honor-x9b/.

