Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka to deliver 5th Social Justice Lecture at Stellenbosch University

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka

The Centre for Social Justice proudly presents the Public Protector as the keynote speaker

Date: Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Time: 6pm for 6:30pm

Venue: Old Main Building, Faculty of Law, Stellenbosch University (SU)

The Centre for Social Justice (SCJ) at SU proudly presents the 5th Annual Social Justice Lecture, commemorating World Social Justice Day. Hosted by the Director of the CSJ, Professor Thuli Madonsela, this year the prestigious event will feature South Africa’s Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the keynote speaker.

Professor Thuli Madonsela

Advocate Gcaleka brings a wealth of experience and insight having served as a special advisor to multiple government departments and contributing significantly to the fields of governance, compliance and policy development.

The aim of the Social Justice Lecture is to spotlight social justice as a global challenge and catalyse efforts to transform societies to become more socially just by becoming places where there is equal enjoyment of all rights and freedoms for all.

In a world grappling with increasing inequality and social unrest, Advocate Gcaleka’s address promises to ignite a crucial conversation. Her vision for a more just society, coupled with her understanding of legal intricacies in the South African context, makes her an ideal leader to guide us forward in our quest for equality and human rights.

Theme of the 2024 Lecture:

“Social Justice, an Antidote to Poverty: 30 Years into Democracy, What Still Needs to Be Done?”

Event details:

Open to all civil society organisations, academics, students, lawyers, judges, lawmakers and the general public.

RSVP by Friday 16 February

For inquiries, please contact Thembalethu Seyisi at [email protected] or 0727853218.

Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with one of South Africa’s most influential voices on social justice.