Powering tomorrow: Sungrow unveils game-changing energy solution for SA

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its latest product in South Africa. As we continue our mission to bring clean, reliable energy to households and businesses across the country, Sungrow is proud to introduce a new solution tailored for the South African market.

Building on the success of last year’s 6.0 and 10RS models, Sungrow is thrilled to expand its offerings with the introduction of the highly anticipated 3-phase inverter. This addition further enhances our commitment to providing accessible, cutting-edge energy solutions to meet the diverse needs of South African consumers.

At Sungrow, your happiness is our power. That’s why we offer an all-inclusive 10-year warranty on both the inverter and battery, along with full maintenance coverage and a dedicated 24/7 service hotline. We’re here to make sure you shine bright every step of the way, providing a hassle-free energy solution that’s as reliable as the sunrise.

Our newest offering is a state-of-the-art 3-phase hybrid system, designed to seamlessly power homes and businesses with clean energy.

Safety is our top priority; equipped with top-notch protective features and smart system integration, our energy solution ensures that you enjoy peace of mind around the clock. Plus, with our whisper-quiet design, you can bask in the glow of clean energy without any pesky noise disruptions.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our latest energy solution to the South African market,” said Izzat Sankari, Channels Business Director for Sungrow Middle East and Africa. “This innovation represents our commitment to sustainability and our belief in the power of clean energy to transform communities. We’re confident that our solution will redefine the way South African households and businesses embrace renewable energy, offering reliability, efficiency and peace of mind.”

Stay tuned for more updates as we prepare to launch Sungrow’s game-changing energy solution in South Africa.

For more information, visit: https://sa.sungrowpower.com/