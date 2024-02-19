Bringing world class executive education to a world-class city – SBS Swiss Business School and TSIBA Business School collaboration

Dr Michael Gerlich

Two executive education courses offered: Strategic Analysis and Corporate Foresight, and Transformational Leadership

Following its bold migration to the TSIBA Business School’s state-of-the-art campus in Cape Town, this forward-thinking institution now brings executive education at a global level to this international city.

In a unique education collaboration, Zurich-based SBS Swiss Business School will offer two of its most sought-after executive education offerings at TSIBA Business School in March and April 2024.

SBS Swiss Business School and University of Applied Sciences Institute is a leadership and management institution dedicated to preparing students for careers in the global economy. Cutting edge theory and immersion in international experiences enable SBS course participants to learn far more than management theory and practice. Participants acquire new ways of thinking that can profoundly change their lives and the success of their organisations. Towards a broader and shared mission of building leadership capability, the SBS collaboration with TSIBA Business School not only brings the best of international business education to Africa and to Cape Town, it also supports the broader mission of TSIBA — to profoundly change the future trajectory of South Africa’s future business leaders.

Facilitated by Dr Michael Gerlich, PhD, MBA (Cambridge), the following two certificate programmes will run at the TSIBA campus in Cape Town in March and April respectively.

Strategic Analysis and Corporate Foresight – 26 to 28 March 2024

Transformational Leadership – 2 to 4 April 2024

Dr Michael Gerlich is the Head of Centre for Strategic Corporate Foresight and Sustainability at SBS. He teaches undergraduate and postgraduate students and supervises doctoral candidates. In addition to his work with SBS, Dr Gerlich teaches at the London School of Economics and Political Science and at Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge. His distinguished academic contributions are showcased through his publications in leading journals, his role as a reviewer for notable publishers and speaker at international conferences. His 2023 publication, the Handbook of Strategic Analysis and Corporate Foresight serves as a crucial resource for both students and practitioners, underlining his significant impact on academic and practical realms of strategic management and foresight.

“In an era of escalating complexity, characterised by volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA), the traditional paradigms of corporate strategy find themselves increasingly inadequate,” says Dr Gerlich. “As entities tasked with the stewardship of vast resources — financial, human, and environmental — corporations must now exhibit qualities of adaptiveness, resilience and foresight hitherto unparalleled. This sets the stage for an inquiry into the transformative role of strategic corporate foresight and transformative leadership in engineering hyper-adaptive organisations.”

The three-day STRATEGIC ANALYSIS AND CORPORATE FORESIGHT certificate programme provides participants with an in-depth understanding of the analytical frameworks and foresight tools to create better strategies.

In an era defined by constant change and uncertainty, the ability to anticipate future trends, risks, and opportunities is more critical than ever for the survival and success of any organisation. Traditional strategic planning methods often fall short in preparing businesses for the ever-changing external environment. It is here that the twin disciplines of Strategic Analysis and Corporate Foresight come into play.

The TRANSFORMATIONAL LEADERSHIP certificate programme also runs over three days of immersive learning, and provides participants with the inspiration, hands-on tools, and knowledge to enhance your emotional and leadership skills for leadership and managerial solutions and results.

In times of rapidly changing business contexts and globalised work, leaders and managers depend more than ever on their people to get results. Employees thus represent both a key resource and a liability for managerial success. Tapping the full potential of employees requires leadership and people management skills that stretch beyond ordinary managerial competencies.

The venue where the Strategic Analysis and Corporate Foresight and the Transformational Leadership programmes will be taking place is at TSIBA Ndabeni, 51 Old Mill Road, Ndabeni, Cape Town.

SBS Swiss Business School and TSIBA Business School share a commitment to excellence in business education and to the principle of exceptional value. Accordingly, SBS programmes offered in collaboration with TSIBA are priced for participants from and in Africa.

Interested participants and parties can contact Graham Moore at TSIBA Business School on [email protected] or on [email protected] for seat availability, confirmations and pricing information.

About TSIBA Business School

TSIBA Business School, registered as TSIBA Education NPC, is a not-for-profit accredited higher education institution which provides fully-funded, and quality tertiary education to talented and ambitious students from at-risk communities in South Africa.

At TSIBA, all undergraduate students study on full or highly subsidised scholarships, thereby removing financial barriers to quality tertiary education.

TSIBA works to transition talented young people from unemployability into active economic citizenship through access to quality business education and leadership development, an aim which we believe is paramount given the massive levels of youth unemployability in South Africa.

Since inception in 2004 we have provided over 8 500 annual tuition scholarships to students who otherwise would not have had the opportunity to access and complete tertiary studies with a relevant and accredited business qualification. This level of financial assistance is made possible through empowerment and philanthropic initiatives.