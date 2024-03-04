DMASA’s position clarified on telemarketing classification and POPIA compliance

The Association will continue to seek legal advice to ensure its members comply with regulatory requirements and uphold consumers’ privacy rights



The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is aware of recent statements by the Information Regulator regarding telemarketing decisions. DMASA will study this decision and act in the interest of its members.

DMASA acknowledges the importance of compliance with regulations governing telemarketing practices, given the increasing focus on data privacy and consumer protection. As a leading industry body, DMASA is committed to promoting ethical and responsible marketing practices among its members and ensuring alignment with regulatory requirements.

“We support compliance and urge all DMASA members to prioritise POPIA compliance,” said David Dickens, Chief Executive Officer of DMASA. “Our focus is on proactive measures to safeguard our members’ interests while increasing industry awareness of data protection regulations.”

Reflecting our commitment to compliance and best practices, DMASA had previously sought legal opinions on telemarketing’s classification as electronic communication under POPIA. We will continue to seek legal advice to ensure our members comply with regulatory requirements and uphold consumers’ privacy rights. DMASA aims to enhance clarity and mutual understanding of compliance issues, benefiting consumers, marketers, and the industry at large.

About DMASA

The Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) is a leading industry body dedicated to promoting ethical and effective direct marketing practices. With a focus on compliance, education and advocacy, the DMASA supports its members in navigating regulatory requirements and upholding consumer trust in the direct marketing industry. Learn more at www.dmasa.org.