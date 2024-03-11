HONOR set to lead foldable and AI technology in smartphone industry

HONOR CEO George Zhao at the Mobile World Conference 2024.

The technology brand continues to demonstrate new possibilities through revolutionary human-centric innovations

The recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, where AI took the spotlight, showcased the cutting-edge innovations driving the global smartphone industry forward. Among the leading innovators was global technology brand HONOR, which reaffirmed its commitment to shaping the future of technology with groundbreaking advancements in foldable and AI technology and solidified itself as a force within the industry.

At the event, HONOR received the prestigious GLOMO award for “Best in Show” and an impressive tally of 45 “Best of MWC” awards from global media outlets. This was the first time a Chinese tech brand has won the “Best in Show” award in five years. Central to HONOR’s showcase, the brand focused on two pioneering company strategies: first, the new AI-empowered all-scenario strategy, which emphasises cross-OS collaboration and human-centric intent-based AI between devices.

The second focused on embracing the future of AI with collaboration and openness. This will be done with leading global industry partners such as Google, Microsoft, Intel, NVDIA and Qualcomm, promising to unlock new possibilities in technology while earning consumer trust.

Magic6 Pro: ushering a new era in AI capabilities

The global debut of the HONOR Magic6 Pro at MWC unveiled groundbreaking advancements in AI integration, particularly showcased through its automotive control capabilities. In a remarkable demonstration, HONOR showcased the Magic6 Pro’s AI-powered eye-tracking feature, enabling hands-free steering of a vehicle using eye gaze interpretation. By simply gazing at specific buttons for a few seconds, users can activate commands, reflecting in the car’s movement. This innovative application of AI highlights the vast potential of human-device interaction beyond traditional controls.

Magic V2: leading the charge in foldable technology

Anticipation is mounting for the launch of the HONOR Magic V2.

Since its unveiling at IFA in September 2023, the HONOR Magic V2 has garnered significant attention from both media and consumers. Winning 27 “Best of IFA” awards, the Magic V2 is hailed as the world’s thinnest and lightest inward foldable smartphone. Its revolutionary design, coupled with industry-leading battery capabilities, solidifies HONOR’s position as a leader in foldable technology, continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Recently, HONOR was also named the fastest growing smartphone brand in South Africa, after securing the leading market share position in Q4 2023, according to a report by Counterpoint. With the launch of the Magic V2 and Magic6 Pro, HONOR is spearheading essential conversations surrounding the future of foldables and AI technology and their disruptive potential in the industry.

Anticipation mounts as HONOR prepares to introduce the highly awaited HONOR Magic V2 and Magic6 Pro in South Africa in the upcoming weeks, promising to redefine the smartphone experience with their cutting-edge technology.



For more information, please visit HONOR at: https://www.hihonor.com/za/phones/honor-magic-v2/

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

