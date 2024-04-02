Mr Sloty withdrawal problem? Try customer support to get your money



You will only receive your winnings if lady luck is on your side

The online casino industry has brought forth the emergence of different kinds of online gambling platforms: some are solely dedicated to online slots, poker or blackjack. We’ve also seen the establishments of online casinos dedicated to certain regions in the world, like the casinos not on GamStop and the ones on the self-exclusion programme. The former is dedicated to UK players looking to bypass the programme, while the latter is meant for players in that same region.

Mr Sloty is an online casino that was launched in 2020 by Mslty Ltd, and considering its gambling licence from Curacao Gaming Authority, it is one of the popular casinos not on GamStop. This casino is renowned for its amazing slot titles, which were provided by leading software providers with a huge reputation in the online casino industry. But despite its amazing library that includes top-quality slot titles, gamblers from the UK have remained sceptical about playing the slots, poker, baccarat, blackjack and roulette at Mr Sloty. This scepticism stems from the fact that it is not a casino licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission.

In the four years since its establishment, there have been several complaints about Mr Sloty. The most popular complaint and the reason for players’ distrust in this online casino is due to its withdrawal problem, which prevents players from withdrawing their winnings to any account. In this article, we will be addressing just that. But before that, let’s talk about Mr Sloty’s payment methods.

Mr Sloty payment methods

In an attempt to lure players into its platform for games and wagers, Mr Sloty introduced multiple modes of payments into its casino. In this way, people from certain regions should be able to make deposits and withdrawals easily.

The online casino accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, iDeal, Skrill, Neosurf, Paysafecard and Neteller. With this, gamblers from the UK, US and more are not supposed to experience any hassles with transactions from this online casino. But that’s not the case here.

The Mr Sloty withdrawal problem

Since its inception in 2020, Mr Sloty has had its fair share of issues, but the biggest in its sea of problems is the withdrawal issue that is plaguing its users.

There’s been a consistent rise in players depositing money into their accounts, and they wager easily in the games available on the platform. As it is with all casino games, you win and lose, but when it’s time to withdraw your winnings, everything comes crashing down on players.

Complaints about Mr Sloty’s withdrawal problem have spread across the internet as it can be found on many online casino review sites, with Trust Pilot giving it a bad rating. A quick search through the internet will allow players to see the number of users dealing with this problem from Mr Sloty and why you should avoid the platform like the plague. But what can you do about this if it happens to you? Find out below.

How to take your money from Mr Sloty

To obtain your money from Mr Sloty, there are not a lot of options available to players. The only method you can try to get your money from Mr Sloty’s account is by contacting its customer support. But even that looks like a wild goose chase.

When you contact customer support about the withdrawal of your cash, you’ll be asked to wait seven to 21 days for the transaction to be completed. If lady luck is on your side, you’ll get your money transferred into your account. If not, you’ll be asked to wait another week to three weeks, till the customer support stops working altogether.

If you’re a seasoned gambler, the next step you should take is to contact the gambling authority the casino that obtained its licence from. But this doesn’t apply to Mr Sloty, as it is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority, which is infamous for not offering customer protection. So, no dispute will be solved by this gambling commission.

But how do you take your money from Mr Sloty? You don’t unless lady luck intervenes. The withdrawal of your winnings is a game of chance on Mr Sloty.

Conclusion

Stumbling on Mr Sloty in your casino journey can put a huge dent in your trust in the online casino industry. This is why you should always do serious research when you’re picking an online casino to play your games. You should avoid this online casino like the plague, and if you’re in the market for a new casino, always be on the lookout for what players think about it, as well as its payment methods.

