Huawei launches eKit brand for SA SMEs

Huawei eKit Launch ribbon cutting ceremony: from left to right: Zhang Chaoyang, President of the South Africa-China Economic and Trade Association, CEO of Bank of China Johannesburg Branch; Pan Qingjiang, Consul General of China in Johannesburg; Guo Ziping, Director of the Development and Reform Commission of the Shenzhen Municipality; and Gene Zhang, Managing Director for Huawei South Africa’s Enterprise Business.

‘We believe that technologies that improve communications will also grow the economy’

Huawei this week launched its eKit brand for South African small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The brand, which encompasses a broad variety of networking and collaboration products that use cutting-edge enterprise-grade technologies, was launched at the China (Shenzhen) – South Africa Investment Promotion Conference.

The Huawei eKit provides a variety of cost-effective products including networking, storage and intelligent collaboration equipment for SMEs. It’s designed for use in SME offices, economy hotels, schools and small factories.

The eKit comprises different models of switches, routers and access points which use the latest Wi-Fi 6 and 7 technologies. They provide quality and wide-ranging Wi-Fi through indoor and outdoor access points. The Huawei eKit official website and Huawei eKit app both complement the hardware offering by providing a one-stop digital platform that will support efficient operations for distribution partners, including transactions, marketing, enablement, deployment and maintenance.

The launch served as an example of how South African businesses and consumers can benefit from a collaborative and win-win partner ecosystem with China’s largest ICT company.

Vincent Liu, Director of Commercial and Distribution Business at Huawei South Africa’s Enterprise Business, highlighted how launching new brands like this in South Africa furthers China’s innovative impact.

“The eKits will provide solutions for connectivity, storage, video solutions and intelligent collaboration. It’s a new brand that brings the latest technology to SMEs,” he said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the conference marked Huawei eKit’s entry into South Africa.

In the wake of the launch, Liu was joined by Managing Director for Huawei South Africa’s Enterprise Business, Gene Zhang, and other officials attending the conference to award the Huawei eKit Gold Distribution Partner award to Switchcom Distribution.

“We believe that technologies that improve communications will also grow the economy,” said Liu. “Partnerships with ICT distributors like Switchcom Distribution will assist in Huawei’s vision and provide end-to-end solutions for resellers, installers and internet service providers in the country.

The China (Shenzhen) – South Africa Investment Promotion Conference was hosted by the Development and Reform Commission of the Shenzhen Municipality, at the Bank of China Johannesburg Branch in Sandton on 24 April.

About Switchcom Distribution

Switchcom Distribution is a dynamic and innovative ICT distributor in South Africa, providing end-to-end solutions for resellers, installers, ISPs, WISPs and end users in Wireless, Networking, VoIP, Surveillance and Fibre sectors.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. By December 31, 2022, Huawei had 207 000 employees, more than 114 000 of whom were R&D employees (55.4%). We operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people worldwide.

In 2022, through the efforts of all employees, the company achieved an estimated annual sales revenue of CNY636.9 billion, aligned with forecasts. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.huawei.com/za/

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiSAR

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.google.com/+Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

